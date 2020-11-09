'Sembaruthi' Lead Janani Ashok Kumar Cries As She Announces Her Exit From The Show; Watch

Actor Janani Ashok Kumar recently talked about the reason for her exit from her famous show Sembaruthi in her new YouTube video. The actor was seen crying and mentioned that she had actually been removed. Read ahead to know more about the actor and the show in the article below.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff starrer 'Ganpat' makers to rope in Nupur Sanon & Nora Fatehi as female leads?

Actor Janani Ashok Kumar's video

Sembaruthi's Janani runs a very popular YouTube channel called Janani Ashokkumar. She recently released a video in which she talked about the show and the reason behind her exit. The actor seemed very upset. Take a look:

Also Read | 'Family Ties' cast to get together after more than 30 years for 'Stars in the House'

In the video, the actor explains that she got a call from the producers of the Sembaruthi team and got to know that she had been removed from the show. The actor was then seen crying and mentioned she was in shock and couldn't believe the producers would just kick her out. Later in the video, fans can spot her trying to control her emotions as she tries to explain why the show was so important to her. She also added that she would miss Sembaruthi cast members and director a lot.

Also Read | Cast of B Positive includes Annaleigh Ashford and Thomas Middleditch in the lead

She finally added in her video that it was no nobody's fault and that people must not be sad. She also asked her fans to support whomsoever the producers choose for the new role. The actor seemed quite emotional even in the end. The video has received many views and fans have mentioned that they will truly miss her. One fan mentioned the show wouldn't be the same without her.

Actor Janani Ashok Kumar is very well known for her role as Akhilandeshwari's second daughter-in-law in the show Sembaruthi. The actor has been seen in the show for four years now and has received much love from fans. The actor has not been seen in many big projects. She was seen in the Tamil film Nanbenda along with Nayanthara. This film was her debut in the Tamil Film Industry and was directed by Jagadish and produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Also Read | 'Taish' director Bejoy Nambiar opens up about the Indian film industry and ensemble cast

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.