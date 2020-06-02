Nushrat Bharucha Does Professional Shoot At Home, Turns Mother Into Photographer

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha recently, treated fans with a series of beautiful pictures on social media. The actress shared pictures during the photoshoot for a leading magazine amid lockdown at home. While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote that for the photoshoot her mother turned into a photographer while she had to get into the shoes of the makeup artist.

Nushrat Bharucha turns mother into a photographer for a professional shoot

Nushrat shared the gorgeous pictures on her Instagram handle where she looked ethereal in a yellow and pink traditional outfit. While captioning the picture, the actress informed that the pictures were clicked by her mother and the makeup and designing part was done by the actress herself. As soon as Nushrat shared the pictures on the picture and video sharing platform, scores of her fans were spell bounded after seeing her beautiful pictures from the photoshoot amid lockdown. One of the users called her looks as “lemon soda.” Another user praised her beauty and called it “raw.” A third user called her “gorgeous” while another called her “fabulous.”

Sometime back, the actress treated fans with exciting news. The actress will next be seen in the Hindi remake of hit-Marathi film Chhori. The production house Abundantia Entertainment will jointly produce the movie with Crypt TV, which was founded by Jack Davis and filmmaker Eli Roth in 2015 and backed by Jason Blum's Blumhouse Productions. Nushrat, who has acted in films such as the Pyaar Ka Punchama series, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl, said she is excited to be a part of the exciting project.

Talking about the same, she said, “This genre excites me and the fact that the story is anchored in practices of our society, makes it relatable and impactful. I have wanted to work with Vishal Furia and I am so glad we've finally collaborated.”

She further said she is thrilled to be working with Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV. "Vikram Malhotra has always backed high-quality, progressive stories and is known to make films with strong female voices and as an actor, I couldn't ask for more. Our collaboration with an international creator like Crypt TV and its CEO Jack Davis, whose expertise in this genre is unparalleled, makes this even more thrilling."

(With inputs from PTI)

(Image credit: Nushrat Bharucha/Instagram)

