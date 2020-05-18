Nushrat Bharucha's Pics With Her Girl Gang Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues

Nushrat Bharucha got her breakthrough in Bollywood with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The actor was soon seen in various other films and got popular for her various roles in films. The actor is known for her chemistry with her co-stars and is known to maintain a good rapport with her co-stars off camera too. When not working, she often likes to party with her friends or go on a vacation with them. Here are a few images of the actor with her friends outside of the Bollywood industry.

Nushrat Bharucha's friends outside the industry

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Nushrat Bharucha shared a group picture with her friends. In the caption, along with the picture, Nushrat Bharucha shared that a short message. She wrote, 'To never-ending goss sessions, planned trips which still turn out unplanned! And now in 2019, it’s crazyyyyy how we made it! Happy Friendships Day to my beauts!' (sic)

Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Dialogues That Turned Into Hilarious Memes

On Women's Day, Nushrat Bharucha shared a few pictures with some important ladies in her life. She shared images with her bunch of friends. Tagging three of her best friends, Shruti, Avni and Sanjana, Nushrat Bharucha wrote that these were her friends who are loyal to her and will remain so till death.

Also Read: Nitish Bharadwaj Feels Younger Generation More Interested In His Roles Beyond Krishna

Another picture Nushrat Bharucha shared with her friends was from their all-girls trip. She was seen chilling with her friends on a beach with her hair tied in a half-bun and those glares, that made her look stylish. She tagged two of her extremely close friends calling them her partners in crime.

A few years back, Nushrat Bharucha travelled with her buddies to Portugal. It seems Nushrat Bharucha is a complete beach person and so are her friends. She shared pictures with her friends and was seen chilling by the waves.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha Reveals How Hrithik Roshan Will Make Her Mother Smile; See Post

Apart from travelling with her buddies, Nushrat Bharucha also enjoys partying with her girl gang. She shared pictures with her girl gang as they went partying to a club in Mumbai.

On the work front, after the lockdown ends, Nushrat Bharucha will get back to promoting her upcoming film Chhalaang. Produced by Ajay Devgn, the film stars Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The project will be helmed by Hansal Mehta. The film is set to release on June 12, 2020.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha Reveals Her Special Moment With 'Dream Girl' Co-star Ayushmann Khurrana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.