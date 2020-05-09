Nushrat Bharucha Shares Pic Of Square 'roti', Says 'Bad Hair Days To Bad Roti Days'

It seems that Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha is trying really hard to brace her cooking skills. The actress who is active on social media treats fans with several pictures and videos. The actress who is spending her quarantine period with family in Mumbai seems to be learning the art of making round rotis. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress shared a video on social media and gave a glimpse of her cooking skills.

Nushrat Bharucha's Insta stories

In the video, Nushrat shared how she is struggling hard to make round shape rotis at home. She compared the de-shaped rotis that she made with bad hair days. In the caption, she wrote, "Bad hair days to Bad roti days." In the second picture, Nushrat seems to get exhausted after trying her hands on making round roti. In the snap, she can be seen keeping her hands on her forehead with a crying face. She captioned the picture with a turtle emoticon and wrote, "Struggling."

Apart from this, Nushrat also shared her struggling pictures of making round poori at home. The Dream Girl actress shared a picture straight from her kitchen where she struggled to make a round poori and alas after giving several shots to it, she finally succeeded in making it round. She captioned her hard-work and wrote, “Okay, Do they really have to be round? And in the other picture where she managed to make 5-6 round poori, she wrote, “Well round enough I hope!” flaunted her cooking skills on social media some time back. She shared a few glimpses from her lunch during the quarantine. Nushrat Bharucha cooked Daal and Gaakhar. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor shared a video of her deep-frying the delicious Gaakhar in ghee. She also shared an Instagram perfect picture of her Sunday lunch captioning it as "Sunday Done Right". Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's lockdown stories. Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrat Bharucha is currently, gearing up for her next film Chhalaang. Here, Nushrat will share the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. The sports-drama will hit the theatres on June 12, 2020.

