Nushrat Bharucha Shares Video Of Her Cat Watching Rain, Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Home

Bollywood actor Nushrat Bharucha has been quite active on her social media since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. The actor has been keeping her fans updating on the happenings in her day-to-day life. Most recently, Nushrat Bharucha shared details about the cyclone Nisarg on her social media account. Nushrat Bharucha's cat Noah also debuted on her Instagram story. The actor's cat seems to be ready to witness the cyclone from the confines of his house.

Nushrat Bharucha's video

Nushrat Bharucha posted a video in which gave her fans a glimpse of the rains in her area. Nushrat Bharuch filmed the compound of her apartment complex as well as her cat who had made himself comfortable on the window pane. In the first video, Nushrat Bharucha, while showing off her complex, stated that the cyclone that was predicted has begun taking shape.

In another video, she showed off her gorgeous white coloured Persian cat and mentioned that he does not what to miss watching the cyclone from his house. The cat looks at Nushrat Bharucha as well as her phone in the video. She had previously posted pictures and mentioned that her cat’s name is Noah.

Nushrat Bharucha recently celebrated her birthday. Her friends from the Bollywood industry made sure that she had a special surprise on her birthday. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira Kashyap, Varun Dhawan, Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Akriti with the help of ace designer Manish Malhotra and Nushrat Bharucha’s parents put together a video on her birthday. The 2 minutes 30 seconds video was a special treat for the actor who had to spend her special day in lockdown.

While uploading the video, Nushrat Bharucha mentioned that the video has been the most heart-warming surprise of all. In the lengthy post, she also thanked all her friends from Bollywood who were involved in making the video. She wrote, ‘Every year I do everything for me on my birthday, including all the things that make me happy. I organize it all, put everything together… But this year you all have done it & made it possible for me to have this happiness on my birthday. This surprise has been the most heartwarming of it all. I'm still smiling, I keep watching this over & over again, lights me up from within!’ [sic]

