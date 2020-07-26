Nushrratt Bharuccha Or Priyanka Chopra: Who Wore The Plunging Neckline Black Gown Better?

When it comes to red-carpet looks, one shade which is an absolute favourite of all Bollywood diva is Black. On numerous occasions, Bollywood beauties have graced events with their fashionable black couture gowns. Two actors who also opted for a breathtaking black number on different ceremonies are stunner Nushrratt Bharuccha and global star Priyank Chopra Jonas.

Nushrratt and Priyanka both were spotted donning similar black outlandish hemp neckline gowns at distinct events. But, who out of the two wore the voguish black gown better is something you can decide by looking at their pictures. Take a look-

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha's List Of Movie Trailers Which Crossed 10 Million Plus Views On YouTube

Nushrratt Or Priyanka: Who Wore Backless Plunging Neckline Gown Better?

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha opted for a fascinating piece by João Rôlo Couture for the GQ Awards Ceremony in 2018. It was a long flowy black halter gown with a sharp plunging neckline. The outfit was styled by popular Bollywood designer and celebrity stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi.

This Nushrratt Bharuccha's João Rôlo Couture gown is heavily embedded from all angles. The clinched waist detail and alluring fitting of this designer piece looks attractive on Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha And Other B-town Actors Who Will Share Screen Space With Rajkummar Rao

For accessories, Nushrratt Bharuccha wore a scintillating pair of diamond drop earrings by Anmol Jewellers. For hair, Nushrratt Bharuccha ditched her statement sleek and straight hairdo and opted for a high voluminous hair bun. Keeping her makeup matte yet minimalistic with a powered base and smokey eyes. Her nude lip-tone certainly made her red-carpet look quite classic and chic.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Starrers That Made It To Top 3 Highest Grossers Over Last Decade

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra's style has always been bold and edgy. For the Oscars ceremony last year, Priyanka Chopra wore this splendid ensemble from luxury brand Elie Saab. The former beauty queen sure made heads turn with her outlandish black halter gown. Similar to that of Nushrratt Bharuccha's black gown, even Priyanka Elie Saab dress was clinched from the waistline. PC styled her partially sequin backless dress with a black belt.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra-Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Agneepath': 5 Reasons To Watch The Revenge-drama

Priyanka Chopra's black gown was certainly flattering her curves and, the sheer fabric from the thigh totally made this red-carpet look of her a memorable one. For hair, she opted for a neat contemporary bun with a middle parting. Priyanka accessorised her Oscars look with a dazzling pair of long diamond earrings. She kept her makeup shimmery with a sparkling grey eye shadow and metallic blush pink lipstick.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha Inspired 5 Outfits That Are Ideal For Your Post-quarantine Look

As both Nushrratt and Priyanka looked gorgeous and styled their plunging neckline black gowns differently it would be unfair to pick a side. Hence, both of them truly aced this black gown look in their own way.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.