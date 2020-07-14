Nushrratt Bharuccha Reveals Her Workout Essentials In These Pre-workout Selfies

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently spending the lockdown with her family at her home. During this time, she has been very active on social media and has been regularly updating her fans about her well-being. In a recent post on social media, Bharuccha shared her pre-workout selfies that are giving fans some serious goals.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s pre-workout selfies

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to social media to give her a glimpse into her pre-workout routine. She shared several selfies of herself. In the pictures, one can see the actor’s yoga mat and music player in the background. Nushrratt Bharuccha also listed these as her essentials before she gets into the workout.

The actor even captioned the picture as, “Yoga Mat, set! + Marshall, on! = Home Workout ready”. Nushrratt Bharuccha looked relaxed in the zero makeup look. She sported a stylish black and white netted sports top. She paired the top wear with a pair of black shorts. Nushrratt Bharuccha also left her straight hair open with a side parting.

Take a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha’s pre-workout selfies here:

The Dream Girl actor has been keeping herself busy with home workouts and is also using the time to catch up with her loved ones. Nushrratt Bharuccha has also been keeping her fans entertained with several pictures from her previous travel diaries. She has also been sharing several throwback photoshoot pictures and behind the scenes pictures with her fans. Her family has also made several sneak peeks into her pictures on her social media. During the pandemic, Nushrratt Bharuccha has been spending positive vibes to her fans and also sharing tips of how to stay the same.

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a few pictures from her previous beach holiday a few days ago. In the pictures, Nushrratt can be seen donning a checkered dress with fancy sleeves. She completed her look with a pair of black boots and went for a no-makeup look. Nushrratt Bharuccha also penned the caption as, “Smell the sea & feel the sky, let your soul & spirits fly”.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl in 2019. Additionally, the actor was also seen in a special dance number, Peeyu Datt Ke in the Sidharth Malhotra starrer Marjaavaan. She will be next seen in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang. The film will also star Rajkummar Rao. Nushrratt Bharuccha will also be seen in the Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt-directed Hurdang.

