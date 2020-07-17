Nushrratt Bharuccha Steps Out After 3 Months For Work: 'I Was Covered From Head To Toe'

Nushrratt Bharuccha finally stepped out of her house for the first time in 3 months and the actor revealed that she was quite scared about it. The actor revealed how her first outing was amid the whole pandemic situation. She also spoke about how her director reacted to seeing her for the first time. Nushrratt Bharuccha also spoke about how she has been ignoring salon and gym for a while due to safety concerns. The actor spoke to various news portals about her experience stepping out for the first time in 3 months and how she dealt with it when she was outside.

Speaking about her first step to head outside, Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed that she had asked her driver to sanitize the car several times. Thus after many sanitizing sessions, the actor finally agreed to get on board for her journey. Nushrratt Bharuccha said that for the first time in 3 months, she had seen people who were not her family and that to her was very scary. Further on, she added that her director too was surprised upon seeing her for the first time. The actor revealed that she was covered from head to toe to avoid any chances of contracting the virus. Thus the director joked about her preparations asking if she is headed for a space mission, according to a news portal.

Nushrratt Bharuccha also refused to sit on the sofa at the dubbing studio due to safety concerns. According to a news portal, the actor lives near a beach and yet refuses to go for walks or a stroll. Nushrratt Bharuccha told the news portal that she has refrained from heading out and she only goes till the gates. She added that she does not plan on stepping out at any cost unless it is for her work. Nushrratt Bharuccha has revealed that she has also refrained from going to salons and gyms and wishes to buy most of the gym equipment and thus open a small gym in her building itself, according to a news portal.

On the work front, the actor will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang. She will also be seen in Hurdang where she will be cast opposite Sunny Kaushal. She will also be playing the lead role in Chhori which is a remake of the film Lapachhapi. Fans of the actor are eager and excited to watch her soon on the big screen, according to a news portal.

