On Nora Fatehi's Birthday, Take A Quiz To Find Out How Well You Know The 'Garmi' Star

Nora Fatehi will celeberate her 29th birthday on February 6. The actor made her entry into Bollywood with a popular reality show in 2015. Since then, she has gone on to star in many films and songs. She is widely known for her dance moves. Nora Fatehi was born in Canada, but has Indian roots from her mother’s side of her family. Her mother is a third-generation Indian. To mark her big day, take a quiz to check your knowledge on the rising star.

Quiz on Nora Fatehi

1. Besides Indian, what is Nora Fatehi’s descent?

a) Afghani

b) Moroccan

c) Israeli

d) Canadian

2. Which of these Nora Fatehi’s songs broke the internet record of highest views?

a) Naach Meri Rani

b) Pachtaaoge

c) Dilbar

d) Kamariya

Nora Fatehi’s trivia: This song received 21 million views on Youtube within 24 hours of its release

3. What was the genre of Nora Fatehi’s debut movie in Bollywood, Roar: Tiger of the Sundarbans?

a) Thriller

b) Comedy

c) Romance

d) Horror

4. Which of the following is not a film industry Nora Fatehi has worked in?

a) Bengali

b) Tamil

c) Hindi

d) Telegu

5. Who was Nora Fatehi’s co-star in the song Pachtaaoge?

a) Vicky Kaushal

b) Kartik Aaryan

c) Pulkit Samrat

d) Baadshah

6. Which dance form made Nora Fatehi rise to fame?

a) Hip-hop

b) Contemporary

c) Belly Dance

d) Bharatnatyam

7. What is her birth-name?

a) Nora

b) Naura

c) Nooriana

d) Noori

8. Barring Bigg Boss, which is another reality television show that Nora Fatehi has been a part of?

a) Nach Baliye

b) Saa Re Ga Ma Pa

c) Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

d) Indian Idol

9. What was the name of Nora Fatehi’s debut song?

a) Pepeta

b) Pinata

c) Peepal

d) Paris

10. What is Nora Fatehi’s net worth estimated to be?

a) 4 Crore’s

b) 14 Crore’s

c) 18 Crore’s

d) 2 Crore’s

Answer Key:

1. A

2. C

3. D

4. A

5. A

6. C

7. B

8. C

9. A

10. B

(DISCLAIMER: The above information about Nora Fatehi's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

