On NTR's 25th Death Anniversary, Glimpse At Actor's Extraordinary Friendship With MGR

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of NTR's death, scores of actors and film industry bigwigs thronged to pay respect to the veteran actor-politician's resting place known as NTR Gardens in Hyderabad. The legendary actor-turned-politician NTR (Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao) aka NT Rama Rao passed away on January 18, 1996.

While NTR was widely regarded as the more recognisable face of Telugu pride and glory, one cannot negate the similarities with his contemporary MGR (Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran) in their heydays. NTR is seen as an equally powerful face and voice who upheld the Telugu pride as MGR or Karunanithi was to the Tamil culture and political landscape.

As rich tributes kept pouring in for Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh State, NT Rama Ram's 25th anniversary on Monday, here's a look at some of the most iconic similarities between MGR and NTR:

NTR served as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana combined for seven years over three terms between 1983 and 1995, until a year before his death. Similarly, MGR after routing DMK and starting his own party in 1977, led his party AIADMK to two more electoral victories in 1980 and 1984 until his untimely death in 1987.

NTR was born in Nimmakuru village of Madras presidency currently in Andhra Pradesh, whereas MGR was born in Kandy, Sri Lanka and later migrated to Tamil Nadu. The legacy of these two greats — MGR and NTR, is one worthy for history books. Apart from captivating their audiences through movies addressing social issues, they managed to do the same with their public rallies and service to the people while in office where they amassed a massive following even after their deaths.

As Chief Ministers both leaders had some very significant achievements to their credit, though their economic policies were populist in nature, some of their most significant reforms initiated exist till today in education and social sectors. Instituting large scale decentralisation of governance, getting rid of the age-old corrupt Karanam system, recalibrating reservation system to ensure 50% quota status for SC/ST/OBCs are some noteworthy mentions. NTR was also particular about leaving political power in the hands of a few influential families and dejected the idea of dynasty politics — very similar to the idea of MGR's AIADMK.

While professionally both leaders were contemporaries and potential competition, both actors were also essentially close friends. The industry is rife with numerous stories and anecdotes on their camaraderie. In 1984, when MGR was in the middle of a heated political battle against the DMK, he was suddenly flown to the US for heart surgery. NTR, though part of National Front, and an ally of DMK, NTR chose to campaign for his friend MGR instead, shocking several regional and national leaders. Similarly, during the filming of Ramudu Bheemudu, when NTR was apprehensive to shoot a stunt sequence, MGR who had coincidentally called on his friend for a casual tête-à-tête, decided to fill in for him and played the stunt double completely anonymously, without taking credits for it in the film.

On January 18, as several actors and leaders paid tribute to NTR, his son, Nandamuri Balakrishna was also seen at NTR Gardens in Hyderabad, where the actor was seen praying and showering his father's bust with garlands and flower petals. Here are some photos from the event:

Despite the various similarities and challenges, both leaders faced in their careers, together NTR and MGR have left behind an unequivocal and uncompromising legacy that transcends beyond the parties they started. They have essentially created a legacy that makes politics, for lack of a better term — a retirement plan for many south Indian actors who followed in their footsteps.

