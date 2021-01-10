Jr NTR Opens Up About Why It Took 12 Years For Him To Collab With Trivikram Srinivas

Actor Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas’s collaboration film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava broke several records at the box office with its release in 2018. The Telugu language action-drama film also stars Pooja Hegde with Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Naveen Chandra, Eesha Rebba and Supriya Pathak playing supporting roles. Out of all of Jr NTR’s movies, Aravinda Sametha was one of his hit films which received critical reception and became a commercial success.

Jr NTR on his collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas

During an old interview with Firstpost, Jr NTR revealed why his collaboration with Srinivas Trivikram took 12 long years. Jr NTR said that when two people sit together to discuss things, it takes a certain mental maturity for both of them to be on the same page. He said that an actor needs quite a lot of maturity to really understand the depth of the stories Trivikram narrates. Jr NTR also said that he felt this way because he went through plenty of experiences as an actor and has gone through things in his life, which helped him portray his role in Aravinda Sametha better.

Also Read: Jr. NTR Teamed Up With Brother Kalyan Ram For The 1st Time In 'Jai Lava Kusa': Read Trivia

Speaking about his character, he said that he carries a lot of burdens and he’s a mix of many emotions. He added that his characters is a mix of love interest, his dead father, villain, his grandmother, mother and his people. He said one needs a lot of maturity to portray all that in a film and all the characters he played so far made him a better person. Jr NTR went through a lot in his real-life too which was the reason he could nail an intense character so easily and why it took him 12 long years to collaborate with the senior director.

Also Read: Did You Know After 'Srimanthudu', Mahesh Babu Was Inspired To Adopt Villages?

The film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava revolved around a young man whose life changes after engaging in a violent fight with henchmen from the rival village. After the incident, he decides to move to Hyderabad and stay away from violence in order to bring out peace between the two villages whose people have been constantly affected by the feud for 30 years.

Also Read: Jr NTR & Trivikram's First Film Together 'Aravindha Sametha' Was A Huge Hit; Read Trivia

Also Read: Jr NTR Made His Acting Debut At Age 8 Yrs In A Film Starring His Grandfather?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.