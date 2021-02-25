On Sanya Malhotra's Birthday, Radhika Madan Showers 'love' With BTS Video From 'Pataakha'

Sanya Malhotra rang in her birthday on February 25 and on the occasion of which, many Bollywood stars posted on their social media to wish her but one particular wish was very special. It was Radhika Madan's story on Instagram for Sanya Malhotra's birthday that was actually a never seen before BTS video from Sanya and Radhika Madan’s movie Pataakha. In the clip, Radhika Madan has written, “Happy birthday Chutku. You know how much I love you.” Madan has addressed Sanya Malhotra with the name of her character in the film. In the clip, the two girls can be seen rolling on the floor fighting each other.

Radhika Madan's special note for Sanya Malhotra's birthday

The clip began with the two actors running and then pushing each other till they toppled over each other. Once they were on the floor, it was Sanya Malhotra who began the attack on Radhika, the latter can then be seen retaliating in full force. The voices of people in the background egging the two on can be heard clearly as the two look as though their animosity has actually reached a peak till they could not help but attack the other.

The clip has been taken for the film Pataakha where Radhika Madan and Sanya Malhotra play sisters. The 2018 comedy documented the life of two sisters who get married into the same family and how that causes more animosity between the two sisters who are already always at loggerheads with each other. The movie marked Madan’s debut in the film industry.

A previous post on Radhika Madan’s Instagram saw the actor flaunt her look for the Dadasahab Phalke Awards that was held a few days ago. In it, Radhika Madan was seen wearing a silver-coloured sequined saree. She paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse of the same material. She completed the look with red earrings and a green ring. She kept her makeup very simple with nude tones on her eyes and lips. Her hair was styled to fall in loose waves around her shoulder. Radhika’s followers said that she looked ethereally beautiful in the pictures.

