Radhika Madan Celebrates 'femme' In Her, Looks Elegant In A Yellow Lehenga

Actor Radhika Madan was recently seen dressed in Falguni and Shane Peacock Lehenga. The official account of Peacock Magazine shared the picture from the photoshoot. In the picture, Radhika Madan is seen wearing a lehenga with a colour palette of ivory, sage green, yellow and blush pink. The lehenga was paired up with exquisite cropped corset tops and bralette-style blouses, repositioning the quintessential blouse with modern garb. With the attire, the actor is bringing out the 'femme' in her. She also appeared to give a modern touch to the traditional attire. Check it out.

Radhika Madan in Falguni and Shane Peacock Lehenga

Earlier, Radhika took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself dressed up in yet another Falguni and Shane Peacock Lehenga. In the picture, she is seen wearing a pink designer lehenga with a strapless blouse. She paired it up with a transparent pink dupatta with an up hairdo. With pinkish eyeshadow, she also added similar coloured jewellery. In the caption, she wrote, "Pehar gulaabi hai gulaabi ye shehar". Check it out.

On the Work Front

Radhika Madan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, where she played the role of Irrfan Khan's daughter Tarika Bansal. The movie revolves around the struggle of a poor single parent trying to send his daughter abroad for further studies. The movie was released before the pandemic and is a sequel to Hindi Medium. It also marked the last film of actor Irrfan Khan.

Radhika started her career with the television serial Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, where she played the role of Ishani Vaghela. The show premiered on Colors TV and was based on the British novel 'Wuthering Heights' by Emily Bronte. It ran for one and a half years after which the actor also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. She has also appeared in Vishal Bhardwaj's film Patakhaa alongside Sanya Malhotra.

She will be next seen in Kunal Deshmukh's Shiddat, which is produced by T-Series and Maddock Films. The film will also feature Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty. The movie was supposed to release in September 2020 but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

