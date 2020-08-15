Suniel Shetty's Birthday Post From 2018 Left Fans Wondering If Athiya Is Drake's 'Kiki'

Celebrated Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty ringed in his 59th birthday on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the company of his family. Actress Athiya Shetty wished her father on this special day in an adorable way by posting a cute throwback picture with her daddy dearest and, captioned it with a heartfelt message. In the year 2018, Suniel Shetty's birthday became the talk of the town when International artist Drake called Suniel Shetty a legend in the comments section of Athiya's birthday wish post. Shedding more light on same let's take a look at what exactly happened.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty's Birthday: Did You Know Aishwarya & Suniel Were Paired Together For A Film?

Drake Commented On Athiya Shetty's Birthday Post For Suniel Shetty In 2018

Two years back rumours about Athiya Shetty dating Canadian singer Drake started doing the rounds. However, what added fuel to this speculation was the time when on Suniel Shetty's birthday, Drake commented on Athiya's post for her father. Drake not just called Suniel a "legend" but also reverted on Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's comment in an enticing way. When Varun wrote "Who knew you were Kiki", to this Drake replied to Dhawan on Instagram saying "Titi do you love me?.

Also Read: Athiya Shetty Wishes Her 'greatest Protector' Suniel Shetty On His Birthday; See Post

Pictures Credit: Athiya Shetty Instagram

This entire incident left netizens in stunned and pleasantly surprised both at the same time. Fans got to know that the God's Plan singer not just follows the work of Indian celebs but also does not shy away from acknowledging it on digital platforms. However, the rumours of Drake and Athiya Shetty dating eventually faded with time. As neither of them ever accepted a relationship ever.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty's Birthday: Dev From 'Dhadkan' Was Supposed To Get A Different Ending?

On the occasion of Suniel Shetty's birthday this year, Athiya shared this cute picture on her Instagram handle. She looks cute as a button with her father in this picture. The Hero actress, with the post, also added a birthday note for her dad, in which Athiya expressed her gratitude towards her father referring him as her "wisest teacher, greatest protector, toughest workout buddy and my bestest friend". From the post, it is evident that the daughter-father duo is very close to each other and share a wonderful bond.

Also Read: Suniel Shetty's Birthday: A Look At Bollywood Anna's Memorable Dialogues In Films

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a Hindi movie titled Motichoor Chaknachoor. The romantic comedy got mixed reviews from both critics and audience. Athiya Shetty's father Suniel Shetty. on the other hand, last featured in a remix video of his 90s track called Sheher Ki Ladki sung by Badshah. The actor did a special appearance with actress Raveena Tandon in that video which went on to become a chartbuster hit.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.