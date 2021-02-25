Miss India Runner-up Manya Singh Makes A 'farmaish' On 'Indian Idol 12' Set; Watch

Miss India runner-up Manya Singh is all set to meet the contestants of Indian Idol 12 in the upcoming episode, which will be aired on February 27. Recently, the social media handle of the channel shared a video clip of the upcoming episode, in which host Aditya Narayan welcomes Manya Singh. Meanwhile, judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya can be seen cheering on her entry.

Manya Singh makes a 'farmaish'

Interestingly, Manya can be seen sporting a diva avatar for her visit. In addition to her black ensemble, she also donned the crown. In the video clip, Manya shares the stage with contestant Shanmukhapriya. She shares words of wisdom with Shanmukhpriya as she can be heard saying, "No matter, from where an individual comes, they have the right to dream and fulfill them as well", in Hindi.

As the promo video progresses further, Shanmukhpriya presents her performance as she sings the title track of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor starrer Ishaqzaade. At the end of the video, Singh crowns Shanmukhpriya. Scroll down to watch the video.

The caption of the post read, "#IdolShanmukhapriya will fulfill #ManyaSingh's farmaish in the #IndiaKiFarmaish special!". On the other hand, the comments section was flooded with numerous emoticons, including red-heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis, among many others. A handful of Instagram users praised Manya and Shanmukhpriya for their achievements in life. So far, the promo video has bagged more than 170k views; and is still counting.

Indian Idol 12 latest episode

The makers of Indian Idol 12 have named the weekend episodes as "India Ki Farmaish". In a previous promo video, hosts Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh informed the audience that since the singing reality show has managed to be on top of the TRP charts, the weekend episodes are dedicated to the audience. In this, the audience from different regions of India will present their request to the contestants. Apart from Manya Singh, the episodes will also see a bunch of popular TV and film celebrities, such as Anup Soni, Shakti Kapoor and Govinda.

