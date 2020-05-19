'Paatal Lok' Creator Sudip Sharma Reveals The Inspiration Behind Hathi Ram Chaudhury

Paatal Lok is one of the most talked-about web series in recent times. The show released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime recently and since then it is doing the rounds on the internet. The show is praised for its plot and the amazing performances by all the actors in the series. Since the release of the show, Jaideep Ahlawat is earning praises for his role as Hathi Ram Chaudhury. Recently, Paatal Lok creator, Sudip Sharma talked about the inspiration behind the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhury played by Jaideep Ahlawat.

Speaking about the character of Hathi Ram Chaudhury in Paatal Lok, Sudip Sharma said that it is his favourite character in the series. Hathi Ram is the investigator in the series who has been designated a high profile case. Sudip Sharma said that the character of the investigator came from the idea of exploring the inner life of a Delhi cop. The inspiration behind the character was to explore the questions like where does he live? what does he do on his Sundays? how is his family life? etc.

Talking about the depth of the character, Sudip Sharma said that the character is tired of being an invisible cog in the giant wheels of the system. The character of Hathi Ram Chaudhury, played by Jaideep Ahlawat is being praised for his outstanding work of breathing life into the character of a Delhi cop and also for portraying the nuances of his personal life.

Talking about the origins and plot of the series Paatal Lok, the creator Sudip Sharma said that he is fascinated and also disturbed by the divides in India. He said that there are a total of three levels in the society and that is what the story of Paatal Lok revolves around. The top tier indicates the Swarg Lok, the middle level indicating the Dharti Lok and the bottom-most layer being the Paatal Lok.

About Paatal Lok

The web series Paatal Lok was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on May 15, 2020. The neo-noir web series is produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Films. The plot of Paatal Lok revolves around a cynical inspector who is on the task of investigating a high profile case leading him into a dark realm of the underworld.

