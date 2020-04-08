Paresh Rawal Hails Farmers As 'soul Of The Nation' Amid Nationwide Lockdown

Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal has shared a bit of the truth that hits home while under quarantine due to the increasing terror of the coronavirus pandemic in India. The actor shared a picture of a farmer and also spoke about the things that human beings stocked up on while under quarantine. Paresh Rawal shared that 'farmers are the soul of nation' and that they rightfully deserve respect from everyone.

Have a look:

Read | Paresh Rawal has 'finally got the Hindi name of social distancing' and it's very cheesy

The coronavirus pandemic has created an atmosphere of uncertainty all across the world. The deadly infection has caused a frenzy among the citizens who have indulged in panic buying and stocking up on the essentials. This has, in turn, left very little for the underprivileged and the needy who cannot afford to buy lots of food and medicines for the unforeseeable future.

Read | Paresh Rawal has apt descriptions for Salman & Akshay over contribution to COVID-19 relief

Coronavirus has also hit the economy of the country with the shutting down of most of the industries to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus from one person to many others. Many labourers and daily wage earners have had to face the impact of the shutdown as they lost their livelihood due to the pandemic. The government has set up Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to provide aid to those financially distressed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read | Paresh Rawal suggests a 'local' plan once Coronavirus pandemic is over; Read here

Impact of Coronavirus in India

The deadly virus has claimed close to 150 lives in the country as on Wednesday, April 8. More than 4650 active cases have been reported and about 401 people have been cured of the infection after receiving prompt medical attention. The country is under government-imposed lockdown until April 15 and has been practising social distancing in order to curb the spread of the disease.

Read | Paresh Rawal's son Aditya doesn't fear being compared with father; says 'I am independent'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.