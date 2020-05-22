Parineeti Chopra Thanks Loved Ones For Helping Her In Lockdown, Says 'You Made It Doable'

Parineeti Chopra, who is quarantining alone at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown, penned down a thank you note for all the people in her life who are going the extra mile to help her sail through these tough times. Parineeti Chopra shared a mesmerising portrait of her balcony, which gave a beautiful glimpse of the sunset and wrote, "Feeling so grateful for all the people in my life who love me and go that extra mile and prove it."

Furthermore, thanking all her loved ones, the Ishqzaade actor said, "I love you back. Thank you for sending me food every day, helping me with groceries, checking up on me constantly, and keeping me positive. Quarantining alone is NOT easy, but you made it doable."

As soon as Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post went viral, actor Sonam Kapoor sent her some virtual hugs. In the comments section, the Saawariya actor wrote, "Awww. Sending you virtual hugs." To which, Parineeti replied, "Sonam Kapoor, you are the sweetest one. Love you."

Check out Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post here:

Fans in huge numbers also gushed to send their love for the actor. One of her friends wrote, "Having quarantined as a couple, I can give you an entire list of perks for quarantining alone - eg you won't have to fight about who gets the last chocolate. All jokes apart, so much respect for everyone who is quarantining solo at this time." To which, Parineet replied, "Hahaha. A testing time for everyone! Tip:- hide your chocolate under the bed or something. Survival of the fittest."

Earlier, Parineeti Chopra rejoiced three years of her film, Meri Pyaari Bindu by sharing stills from the movie. The actor also mentioned that even though the film did not get much love and appreciation at the Box Office, but it's one of the most special film for her.

Parineeti Chopra's caption to the post read, "It's been 3 years, but the climax of this film still gives me heartache. I can’t listen to my own song #MaanaKiHumYaarNahi without my stomach doing a flip. If you have ever experienced a broken heart, well then, this film...ðŸ™ƒðŸ§¡ #MeriPyaariBindu did not get love at the BO, but its the most special film. Kolkata, the 90s, dost, baarish aur music. Sigh.... ... @ayushmannk @yrf @sachinjigar @suprotimsengupta #AkshayRoy #ManeeshSharma @tusharkantiray."

