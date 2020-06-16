Parineeti Chopra's Chemistry With Varun Is Unmissable In 'Jaaneman Aah' Song's Making

Parineeti Chopra is known as a strong and dedicated actor in Bollywood, who is also appreciated for her singing skills, apart from acting. She makes sure that her appearance in the music videos that she performs is up-to mark. Parineeti Chopra did an item number, Jaaneman Aah, in the comedy action drama Dishoom along with Varun Dhawan.

The song is not only an exceptional dance number but also marks as Parineeti Chopra’s first item song. The peppy dance number is quite popular among fans. Here, we bring to you making of this wonderful song-

Watch the making of the song "Jaaneman Aah"

Parineeti Chopra appeared in this song with her revamped sensual avatar and won million hearts of her fans with this dance number from Dishoom. The beautiful actor reportedly had lost a lot of weight for this dance number, which is evident in this song. Parineeti Chopra looks uber-chic in this look along with Varun Dhawan. The actor is heard saying that Varun has supported her a lot to keep up with the energy while making the song. The attention-grabbing thing was the kiss between the actors at the end of the song, and Parineeti also revealed that the kiss was unplanned and it was truly Varun’s idea.

In the making video of the song, Varun Dhawan asked Parineeti Chopra that, for whom did she do this song? She answered him saying that she did it for herself. The actor also revealed that she loves to perform commercial numbers and has never got a chance before, and Varun Dhawan has inspired her a lot to perform this song. Varun Dhawan also says that Parineeti Chopra has done a great job in this song and is completely impressive. The kiss in the song is not only shocking for the audiences but also the director and choreographer who were likewise clueless and didn’t know about the unplanned act. Watch this making of the song video here to get more details.

Jaaneman Aah song details:

The song, "JAANEMAN AAH" was presented by T-Series from the Bollywood movie, Dishoom. The song was from the movie starring John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Khanna in leading roles, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala & Sunil A Lulla.

The ravishing Parineeti Chopra presented a dance number along with Varun Dhawan on this song Jaaneman Aah at the end of the movie. The song, Jaaneman Aah’s music was given by Pritam and lyrics were penned by Mayur Puri. The artists of the song were Antara Mitra & Aman Trikha who gave their melodious voice to this peppy dance number. Here is the song for you to watch Prineeti Chopra and Varun Dhawan's amazing chemistry.

