Parineeti Chopra Or Urvashi Rautela - Who Is Slaying The Red Blazer Jacket Look?

The blazer jacket look is the newest trend this season and most of our B-town celebs have been spotted donning this classy and formal look, adding their own unique touch to it. Check out Parineeti Chopra and Urvashi Rautela's red blazer outfits and how they have accessorised it. Which look do you find better?

Parineeti Chopra's photos in a red blazer jacket

Parineeti Chopra has donned a red co-ord set where her three-piece outfit is in the same shade of red. She has worn a red bralette with her red blazer and donned a red pant to complete her look. She chose nude heels to go with this look. Her red hair streaks also complement this whole formal yet stylish look.

Urvashi Rautela's photos in a red blazer jacket look

Urvashi Rautela wore a shiny red snakeskin patterned co-ord jacket and pant ensemble for this photoshoot. Her blazer jacket was in deep red colour and the shiny outfit seemed like perfect formal wear for an evening event. She donned an intricately designed lace black bra under her red blazer. Her gold earrings completed her glam look.

Parineeti Chopra is currently gearing up for her back to back releases of the year with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Arjun Kapoor. She would be seen in an array of movies including a biopic on Saina Nehwal titled Saina, and The Girl on the Train. Urvashi Rautela, on the other hand, hasn't officially announced anything regarding her next film project yet.

