Parineeti Chopra Or Katrina Kaif: Who Aced The Floral Belted Saree Better?

Bollywood actors never fail to surprise fashion police with their bold and exceptional sartorial choices. Time and again, fans have seen Bollywood stars surprising everyone with their impeccable ensembles. Bollywood divas Parineeti Chopra and Katrina Kaif are hailed by fans for their stupendous and bold fashion statements. Both the stars were spotted wearing a similar floral belt saree. Let us curate both their looks here:

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra was previously seen donning a floral saree. Instead of wearing a typical saree, the diva surprised the fans by opting for a sharp floral saree that features a belt. The fashion combo was worn over a matching floral half sleeves blouse with a plunging neckline.

Parineeti Chopra’s floral saree also had a plain bordered pallu. To add drama to her ensemble, Parineeti Chopra opted for a dark shade nail colour. The diva kept her look simple with minimalistic accessorize by pairing her look with gorgeous earrings. Smoky eye makeup added charm to her look. Wavy hair left open completed this look of Parineeti Chopra.

Katrina Kaif

During the promotions of Bharat, Katrina Kaif donned a similar belt saree. Katrina Kaif opted for a baby pink saree which features belt around her waist. The baby pink Sabyasachi military belt saree was paired with a full-sleeved blouse.

With this mono-print saree, Katrina Kaif’s accessory choice came as no surprise to her fans. The actor is known to have a thing for minimalistic pieces and hence she opted for a drop-down statement earring to complete her look. Minimalistic makeup and her sleek straight hair left open added elegance to her look.

