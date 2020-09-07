'#WeMakeIt With Love And Memories,' Says Pinki Roshan As She Wishes Rakesh Roshan On B'day

As Rakesh Roshan celebrated his 71st birthday yesterday, on September 6, he was surrounded by family including Hrithik’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan. Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to share the happy pictures. Have a look.

Pinkie Roshan shared this snippet from the cake – cutting as the family surrounded the former actor. Hrithik’s ex-wife Suzanne Khan and the couple's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan were also seen in the video. Pinkie captioned the post as – #happybirthdayMrRoshan #wemakeit with love and memories #â¤ï¸â¤ï¸

A picture of the cake also made it to Pinkie Roshan’s account. She captioned the pic as #Best cake ever# @suranikashealthykitchen #suranika, we are blessed with you in our lives for the young lady you turned out to be #god bless you my granddaughter ðŸ™ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‚you are our joy and prideðŸ§¸ðŸ§¸. The 'R' shaped cake indeed looked delicious. Not only that, but even the friends and fans of the actor dropped comments with birthday wishes and all things love. Even Hrithik Roshan’s fan clubs wished Rakesh Roshan on this special day.

More about Rakesh Roshan

The 71-year-old actor has been a part of over 90 films, including some noted guest appearances. He is also a producer-director, having produced 17 films and directing 13. Roshan is popular for all his movies’ names starting with the letter ‘K.’ The former actor who was earlier diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the throat is rather super-fit and active for his age and has an Instagram feed full of workout videos.

The Roshan’s Ganpati Celebrations

The family also came together to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year, which is celebrated quite grandly at the Roshan House. Hrithik mentioned how he feels that Lord Ganpati has always made things work in his favour and he still feels that he has a special connection with the lord. He mentioned that this festival has always been more about love than religion for him. Suzanne Khan and the kids were also seen as a part of these celebrations as well as the Visarjan.

Here is what the actor captioned the post as – “Ganpati festival always brings back my childhood. Perhaps all our festivals are centered around making the child in us feel comforted, united, surrounded by friends and family showering love upon you for no specific reason. At least that’s what it always was about for me. More than religion, it was about love. Ganpati especially has to be my dearest of them all. Haha as a child I really felt that he listened to me. Still do. .”

