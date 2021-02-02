Pooja Batra Shares Throwback Pic With Elon Musk; Has Connection With 'Game Of Thrones'

On Tuesday morning, actor Pooja Batra dug out an old photograph with Elon Musk and shared it on her Instagram wall. She bumped into him at The Hollywood Roosevelt hotel in 2016, where the premiere party of Game Of Thrones Season 6 took place. Sharing the portrait, Batra wrote, "With the Centibillionaire, Industrial Magnate Genius who has changed our planet forever - Elon Musk." Earlier, she had shared many photos with stars like Lena Headey, who played the role of Cersei Lannister, Alfie Allen who essayed Theon Greyjoy in the series, and many others.

As soon as Pooja Batra's photos were up on the internet, fans rushed to drop comments. A user wrote, "Elon makes this picture more electrifying," whereas another fan penned, "Pooja you are looking beautiful in this pic, God bless you." Many simply flooded the comments section with awestruck emoticons.

Pooja shares old pic with Elon from GOT party

Pooja's photo with Lena Headey had also gone viral on the internet. She posed with stars like Jason Statham, Channing Tatum, Gloria Ortega, Aidan Gillen amongst others. Pooja Batra recently headed out for an outdoor yoga session and shared glimpses of the same. She wrote a quote by Winston Churchill that read, "We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give." It was not the first time when she posted photos from her exercising session. Earlier, she penned another quote by Pierre Teilhard de Chardin which read, "We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience.”

After she posted her photos, she also talked about the importance of yoga in life. Pooja mentioned that developing greater core stability is the key to transforming proper yoga practice. More so, she added that with good core stability, the body no longer has to compensate for weak areas. She asked fans to learn two yoga poses to keep their core strong and balanced.

On the work front, the Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye actor was last seen in the movie titled Mirror Game. It also stars Parvin Dabas, Dhruv Bali, Omi Vaidya in pivotal roles. The movie is helmed and produced by Vijit Sharma.

