Pooja Bhatt Shares Post On Cyclone Nisarga, Asks Maharashtra To 'stay Safe'; See Here

India has been under a nationwide lockdown for more than two months now, due to the global pandemic that has affected the lives of many people. From celebrities to migrant workers, the lockdown has affected the lives of many. The lockdown has led to a halt in everyone’s professional career and people are struggling with several issues.

Amid the global pandemic, Maharashtra is also facing threat from the active cyclone Nisarga. Taking a note on that, Pooja Bhatt has posted a picture asking Maharashtra to be safe. Read ahead to know more about her post-

Pooja Bhatt asks Maharashtra to stay safe

Just as the weather forecast had predicted, the clouds in Maharashtra started to get more and more cloudy as the date for the predicted cyclone came nearer. On June 3, 2020, Pooja Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of the dark and cloudy sky. The actor turned directed captioned the post, “Stay safe Maharashtra! May we endure our collective & individual storms with humility & grace! 🙏”.

As soon as Pooja Bhatt’s post went viral, fans spammed the comment section of the post. The post received more than 1,000 likes in no-time. Her stepsister and Bollywood’s popular actor, Alia Bhatt also liked the post.

Pooja Bhatt helps needy people with ration

During the global pandemic, many celebrities have extended their hand and offered help to the needy. Pooja Bhatt is one of those celebrities and she did her bit by helping out villagers on the outskirts of Mumbai. The actor made a statement on Twitter that she spends most of her time at a village named Kalote Mokashi.

The actor stated that she arranged for a ration of one month for 85 tribal families of the village when the lockdown was announced. She also wrote that her conscience would not have let her sleep if she had a full stomach when even one person in the village goes hungry. Pooja wrote that either all of them were in this together or none of them.

🙏 My feelings exactly. And that is what I was told by friends as well. That we must share images of work done so that others might be inspired to do so! https://t.co/NGtqgGj8IL — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) May 20, 2020

Cyclone Nisarga started as a deep depression in the Arabian Sea. On 2 June 2020, India Meteorological Department (IMD) revisited Nisarga as a severe cyclonic storm from the cyclonic storm while confirming its landfall for Maharashtra' coastal town of Alibaug on 3 June 2020. Nisarga is reportedly the first severe cyclonic storm since 1891 to impact Mumbai city, which is approximately 25kms north of Alibaug.

Fishermen from Maharashtra were alerted to return back from the sea. The cyclonic storm is the second tropical cyclone of the 2020 North Indian Ocean cyclone season to hit the Indian subcontinent in a span of two weeks, after Cyclone Amphan.

