Pooja Hegde Answers The 'cat Vs Dog' Question With An Adorable Picture

With the country under lockdown because of Coronavirus, people are finding new ways to keep themselves entertained. The story is not very different for Bollywood celebs as well. Recently it was Pooja Hegde who tried the Question Answer feature on Instagram to entertain her fans during the lockdown.

Pooja Hegde says she is a dog-lover

On Pooja Hegde's Instagram story, the actor had started the trend of Question Answer. A fan asked her if she was a dog person or a cat-lover. Answering this, Pooja posted an adorable photo with her dog where she is hugging her furry friend on the couch. She also added a caption saying, "Does this answer your question?". Take a look here:

Thus, there is no doubt that Pooja Hegde is a dog-lover through and through. She has many posts on Instagram dedicated to her furry friend. She also endorses a brand that makes dog food which seems to speak about her love for dogs. Here are some of Pooja Hegde's photos with dogs:

