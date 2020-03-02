Prabhas Breaks Out Into Japanese While Promoting 'Saaho', Sends Fans Into A Tizzy

Prabhas is a well-known name in the film fraternity after the massive hit, Baahubali. Originally the actor was known only for his Telugu hits. However, after the success of Bahubali, he is a pan India star now. But now, it seems that the actor is also working on increasing his international fanbase. In this following video, watch him speak in Japanese as he tries to woo his Japanese fan base.

Prabhas has a massive fan following both in India and internationally. When his last film Saaho was about to release in Japan Prabhas addressed his Japanese fans as well. For their convenience, he tried to speak in Japanese. Prabhas was promoting the film Saaho which also starred Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. The crime thriller drama might have performed averagely at the Box Office in India but as per trade reports Prabhas’ fans were happy with his Bollywood debut. To such dedicated fans, Prabhas also goes above and beyond.

In the video, Prabhas is trying to promote his film Saaho which was releasing in Japan. To make his Japanese fans understand what he wishes to say Prabhas took to their native language. He spoke in Japanese which translated to English meant, “ Hello, myself Prabhas,” He received many lauds and praises for his try. The video was a fan favourite one.

Watch the video shared by a fan

#Prabhas 💞speaking Japanese😘

Too cute😍😍😍

This day starts too good💃🏻✨#SaahoInJapan 🔥 #Saaho 💥

Blue hoodie🙈❤️ Too handsome & his baritone😭😍

— PrabhaSara🌈🦄🐼~Prabhas20~ (@ScorpionPisces_) February 27, 2020

Upcoming projects of Prabhas

According to reports, Prabhas will be working with Mahanati director Ashwin Nag for his unnamed project. On the other hand, Prabhas is also shooting for his next Jaan. The rumour mill is speculating that the next film with Ashwin will also star Deepika Padukone as Prabhas’ leading lady. Ashwin wanted to work with Chhapaak actress in his previous collaboration with Dulquer Salman. However, it could not plan out due to Deepika’s busy schedule. Furthermore, the casting team is trying to get Deepika Padukone in the unnamed project with Prabhas.

