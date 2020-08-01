Sanjay Suri Mourns His Father's Death, Talks About How He Was Shot 30 Years Ago

Actor Sanjay Suri was forced to escape from Kashmir nearly three decades ago. Today, August 01, 2020, is the death anniversary of Sanjay Suri's father, who was killed 30 years ago during a tragic terrorist attack. Sanjay Suri took to social media today to remember how he lost his father to horrific violence.

Actor Sanjay Suri remembered the day his father was shot dead by terrorists

30 years gone ! 1st Aug 1990 , around 8.10am dad left us all after he was shot dead at home in Srinagar. Peaceful & loving man. He lead by example of an inclusive & peace loving life. Hope peace returns to the land with an energy shift towards it. — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) August 1, 2020

Taking to social media, actor Sanjay Suri revealed that August 01, 1990, was the horrific day when his father was shot dead at his home in Srinagar. Sanjay Suri was only 19 years old when his father passed away due to extremist violence. He was forced to escape Kashmir due to the violence in the state and his family briefly had to stay in a refugee camp.

In an interview with a news organisation, Sanjay Suri revealed that it was a very painful time for him and his family. The actor added that he was only 19 years old and he could not even cremate his father in Srinagar. Sanjay Suri revealed that his family packed whatever they could and came to Delhi in just five hours. They even had to bring along his father's body and cremate him at Delhi. Sanjay Suri claimed that the whole event was extremely shocking for him and his family.

Sanjay Suri returned to Kashmir years later in 2009 to film Sikandar. The actor revealed that he was extremely 'pained' to see the condition of Kashmir, which he still considered to be his home. Sanjay Suri is very vocal about the problems that plague Kashmir and other surrounding territories. The actor often empathises with others who were also displaced from their homes due to terrorist actions in Kashmir.

The actor is also a vocal supporter of the Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced out of the state due to religious violence. Back in 2015, the actor tweeted about the condition of Kashmiri Pandits. The actor mentioned how 25 years have gone by since the Kashmiri Hindus were exiled from their homes. In 2020, It has been 30 years now since the exile of Kashmiri Hindus.

25 yrs gone! Kashmiri Hindus who complete 25 years in exile today. #25YearsofKPExile #displaced #LostHome — sanjay suri (@sanjaysuri) January 19, 2015

