Unseen Pic Of The Day: Prateik Babbar Looks Completely Unrecognisable In This Post

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, to share an unseen picture of him from his album. The actor shared a picture with his best friend and also penned a sweet note for her. The actor looks completely unrecognisable in the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Prateik shared a major throwback picture with his best friend Reshma Meghe. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing beside his friend. He can be seen sporting an oversized white and grey checkered shirt. Megha, on the other hand, can be seen sporting a white full-sleeves top along with a black sleeveless t-shirt. He can also be seen holding a guitar in one hand and the other hand around Prateik.

Along with this post, the actor also penned an adorable birthday wish for her. He wrote, “#flashback #circa #2000 â¤ï¸ happy birthday to my best girl! â¤ï¸ over 20 years through thick & thin!.. I'm beaming with “best friend pride”.. for the best friend & woman you are!.. bless up darling fam!.. & more power! â¤ï¸ i love you #4ever @dr_reshmameghe â¤ï¸”. Take a look at the post below

The actor has limited his comments on the post, hence only a few could leave a comment on it. The post, however, garnered several likes. Some of the users went on to wish the actor’s friend on her birthday, while some praised the picture. Take a look at a few comments below.

This is not the first time the actor went on to share a major throwback picture of himself. Prateik often takes fans a trip down memory lane as he shared glimpses of his previous years. Earlier to this post, the actor shared another throwback picture of him performing a fire stunt. Along with the post, he also wrote, “#wbw #wayback #wednesday #flashback #babyface”. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga alongside John Abraham, Sunil Shetty, and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles. The film is currently in its filming stage and is expected for a 2020 release. Post that, he will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai.

