Prateik Babbar Wishes His 'best Guy' On Birthday With Two Throwback Photos; See Pics

On Wednesday, August 19, Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar took to his social media and shared two throwback photos. As one of his friends turned a year older, Prateik Babbar wrote a heartfelt birthday wish. In the first throwback picture, Prateik is seen posing for the click along with his group while in the second picture, he is seen posing for a selfie. The caption of his post read, "#circa #2000 happy birthday to my best guy! over 20 years.. we’re still counting!.. #4ever my brotha! happy birthday fam! @biddaaa". Scroll down to take a look:

The birthday post has managed to bag 16k likes (and is still counting) within a few hours. As Prateik's comments section is limited, only selected friends and followers were allowed to comment. An Instagram user wrote, "The glow up is real". On the other side, a friend of Prateik, who was tagged in the post, wrote "Hahhahaahha". Leaving a reply to her, Babbar wrote, " why do i look like im trying to fit in". Meanwhile, another follower of Babbar poked fun at him while reminding that it is her birthday too. Babbar quickly replied and wished her.

A peek into Prateik Babbar's Instagram

Interestingly, the 33-year-old actor has often shared throwback posts on his social media feed. A couple of days back, when Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement, Babbar shared the BTS of an ad he shot with him. To praise the cricketer, he wrote, "thank you for your excellence #legend".

Apart from throwback pictures and videos, the Baaghi 2 actor recently made headlines as he shared a video, in which he was undergoing the Covid-19 swab test. Meanwhile, in the caption, he stated that he has tested negative. As soon as the video went viral, fans and close friends of the actor started commenting on his post. Actor Sonal Chauhan wrote, 'Oh no. That looks so painful... Thank God you’re negative though'.

Talking about the professional front, he was last seen in Nitish Tiwari's Chhichhore that starred Shraddha Kapoor and late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles. Prateik will soon start the shoot of his upcoming web-series 7th Sense. The web-series will also feature Ameesha Patel and Elli AvrRam.

