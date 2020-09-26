Prateik Babbar Tests Negative After A Painful COVID 19 Swab Test; Fans Sympathise With Him

Actor Prateik Babbar recently took the swab test for COVID 19 and posted videos of the process to keep his fans updated. The actor declared through the videos that he has tested negative once again and is thankful for the favourable results. In the videos, he can be seen squirming out of discomfort as the process can be quite painful. His followers have called him adorable and sweet for his candid reaction in the social media post.

Prateik Babbar tests negative

Actor Prateik Babbar recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of videos from his recent COVID 19 test. In the video posted, he is seen interacting with a medical professional who is completely covered in a head-to-toe PPE kit. The lady is also wearing a mask while she takes the sample from the actor. Prateik Babbar is seen settled on a couch in a pair of casual black shorts and a grey T-shirt. He is also seen wearing a matching cap while he gets the swab test done.

In the first video, the medical worker is seen inserting a long Q-tip into Prateik Babbar’s mouth to take the necessary sample. The actor seems quite uncomfortable as the tester hits the sensitive area of his throat. He is also seen tightly shutting his eyes to ease off the pain and the irritable feeling in the throat.

In the second clip, Prateik Babbar pretends to cry as he is not liking the testing process. He is also seen softly smiling at the situation before getting up to leave. In the caption for the post, Prateik Babbar has mentioned that he had to take a COVID 19 test again to be sure about his health. He also added that he tested negative and is thankful for the wishes he received. Have a look at the video on Prateik Babbar’s Instagram here.

Read Unseen Pic Of The Day: Prateik Babbar Looks Completely Unrecognisable In This Post

Also read Prateik Babbar Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput With A Nostalgic 'Chhichhore' Video; Watch

In the comments section of the post, Prateik Babbar’s well-wishers have asked him to stay safe and healthy at all times. One of the internet users has also called him a ‘baby’ for having such a sensitive reaction to the swab test. A few others are of the stance that the test is ‘rough’ and can be hurtful. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

Read Prateik Babbar Wishes His 'best Guy' On Birthday With Two Throwback Photos; See Pics

Also read Prateik Babbar Wishes 'big Sis' Juuhi Babbar Sonii On Her B'day With A Family Picture

Image Courtesy: Prateik Babbar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.