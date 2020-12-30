Preity Zinta Is Waiting For 2021 'like Never Before'; See New Pic

Preity Zinta enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She is married to her longtime-beau, Gene Goodenough. The couple has been married since 2016. Preity often posts pictures with her husband on Instagram and recently, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor uploaded a new post.

Preity Zinta's Instagram post -

In the picture, the couple can be seen in winter clothes. Gene can be seen in a black hoodie whereas Preity can be seen in a furry brown jacket. They can be seen posing amidst the snow. She captioned her post saying that every winter had its spring and she was waiting for 2021 like never before. Fans and followers loaded her comments section with several likes and comments in no time.

Earlier to this, Preity was seen hiking with her husband. She shared a video in which the two of them could be seen on top of the mountain. Both covered their face with masks, Preity paired her look with a hat and Gene wore a cap. She captioned her post by saying that she was getting cabin fever after staying home for three weeks so she decided to go on an 8-mile hike and it had the most amazing view.

More about Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough -

Preity Zinta's husband, Gene Goodenough is based out of Los Angeles. He met Preity as a regular visitor to Los Angeles and then they started dating. The couple got hitched in a Hindu wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016.

Preity Zinta made her acting debut in Dil Se.. in 1998 followed by Soldier. She gained recognition for these movies and was later seen in Kya Kehna as a teenage single mother. She established her career by playing a variety of characters. She is the receiver of several awards.

She was appreciated for the roles in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Chahta Hai, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi... Mil Gaya, Veer-Zaara and many more. Her first international film role was in the Canadian drama movie named Heaven on Earth in 2008.

