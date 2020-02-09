Priyanka Chopra & Other Actors Who Were Bullied In Their Childhood

Bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan who are now mighty and fearless in front of the whole world also have had their part of the struggles in their life which many aren't aware of. Many Bollywood actors have spoken about their personal struggles while they were young. Take a look at what the Bollywood stars Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra revealed about their struggles with bullying quite young in their childhood.

ALSO READ| Abhishek Bachchan Starts Shooting For Bob Biswas, Shares Prep Pic

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a worldwide famous personality and is the pride of India. She has been actively advocating about health, education, and poverty eradication all over the globe. But the diva didn't have all that easy of childhood.

She mentioned that she was a victim of racism and bullying while growing up in the USA. Priyanka was teased for her colour and the fact that she was Indian. She mentioned in a reputed daily that the racism lowered her esteem to a high level and it took a long time for her to overcome through it. Take a look at Priyanka's recent reign in the world as a global citizen and speaking at the World Economic Forum at Davos this year.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude To His Team; Completes 20 Years In Bollywood

Hrithik Roshan

One may think that Hrithik Roshan had everything sailing smoothly for him as he was born with a silver spoon. But mentioning his part of struggles Hrithik had revealed that he used to get bullied for his stammering as a kid. He revealed that he would come crying every day after school due to the bullying.

It was when he started doing speech therapy that he improved himself and overcame his speech impairment. He recently celebrated 20 successful years in Bollywood.

I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other .



On the face of it ,

Fearless is a David .

Fear is more a Goliath ...https://t.co/2KtfCRdTma — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 15, 2020

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Walks Past Manish Malhotra At Umang 2020, Tabu Gives An Awkward Reaction

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan also revealed his struggles during his childhood where he was bullied for being a slow learner at school. He had mentioned that he was dyslexic and that is why he had learning difficulties at school for which he had been bullied when he was a kid.

Abhishek Bachchan had taken a Bollywood break a while ago but now is seen trying to mark his niche. His recent Instagram post revealed that he has started the preparations for his Kahaani spin-off titled Bob Biwas.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, And Other Celebs Are Styled By THESE People

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Takes 'Dolly Parton Challenge' But With A 'Bumble' Twist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.