Priyanka Chopra Bids Adieu To Mumbai After Visiting Siddhivinayak Temple With Daughter

Priyanka Chopra was in Mumbai for the promotion of her upcoming American thriller series Citadel and for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). After a short stay lasting a week, the actress took to social media to share that she is leaving the city. Along with Priyanka, her co-star in Citadel, Richard Madden, was also in the country for promotions.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Mumbai done right! See you” and shared a picture of herself from the night of the Citadel premiere. In the picture, she was seen in a blue floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with a pair of earrings and black heels.

As soon as the Fashion star posted the picture, fans, and followers showered her with wishes in the comments and requested her to come back soon. A user wrote, “Gonna miss u pc come back soon”. Other users commented, “ABSOLUTELY PRILEGEND! When pc in India it hits different”, “COME BACK SOON QUEEN”, and, “Like who is the hottest girl in the world My desi girl! My desi girl.” The actress did not mention if she is going back to LA or to another location.

Priyanka visits Siddhivinayak temple with daughter Malti Marie

On her daughter’s maiden trip to India, Priyanka Chopra took Malti Marie Chopra Jonas to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The actress donned a blue suit while Malti Marie was seen in a white dress with a matching headband. The Citadel actress posted a picture from their trip captioned, “MM’s first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings.”

Priyanka Chopra’s daughter

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with her boyfriend and singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The couple had elaborate weddings with both western and Indian traditions. The grand affair lasted for over 3 days and was held in Jodhpur. In January 2022, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas through surrogacy. Malti was kept in NICU for 100 days, before she came home with her parents in May 2022.