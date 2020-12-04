Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stuns In 'amazing' Monochrome Outfit By South Asian Designer

On December 4, 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture of herself and her fashion designer Kaushik Velendra. She penned a long caption thanking the South Asian designer. The British Fashion Council named Priyanka as its new ambassador for positive change in November 2020.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a stunning pic styled by Kaushik Velendra

Also read: On Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas' Anniversary, Here's A Look At Duo's Canine Family

In the picture, Priyanka looked elegant as she flaunted the black and white outfit designed by Kaushik Velendra. She tied up her hair in a stylish bun and wore subtle make-up with a smokey eye and matte beige coloured lipstick. She also wore a pair of diamond earrings.

She captioned the post as, “One of my priorities as the BFC Ambassador for Positive Change is to celebrate the extraordinary talent of South Asian designers. Tonight I’m wearing @kaushik_velendra, a South Asian born designer who is breaking stereotypes, pushing for more sustainable fashion, and changing the way South Asians in the industry are perceived. Not to mention, he opens up his studio space in London to South Asian design students who are struggling to find a place to create. Thank you for tonight’s amazing look. I can’t wait to see all the bright places your career takes you! And a special thank you to @luxurylaw for introducing me to this supremely talented human”. Also read: FNAA 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Legend, Jason Momoa & Other Celebs To Attend

Many of her fans cannot stop drooling over the beauty as she gives major fashion goals. As soon as Priyanka posted the pictures, her fans were quick to like and flooded the comment section with positivity. One of her fans called her beautiful, while another one said, “Stunning”. A user wrote, “U r so cute and sweet”. Another user commented, “Lovely” with a heart eye face emoticon. Several fans dropped fire emoticons and red hearts expressing their appreciation.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Gives Fans A Peek Into Diana & Mom Madhu Chopra's We-time In London

The British Fashion Council named Priyanka as its new ambassador for positive change to support the organisation’s efforts on using fashion as an inspiration for future generations. She supports the organisation by raising awareness and promoting best practice within the fashion industry. She has an active role in several British Fashion Council events such as London Fashion Week and The Fashion Awards throughout the year, stated the organisation in a statement.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Karwa Chauth 2020, Pours In Love For Nick Jonas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.