Virat Kohli Names The Team India Would Share Their No 1 Test Spot With, If They Had To

Ahead of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand down under, Team India was hosted by the Indian High Commission in Wellington on Wednesday. Highlighting the mutual admiration and respect between the two teams, skipper Virat Kohli stated that if Team India had to share their number one position in Tests with one team, they would gladly share it with the Blackcaps. The Indian skipper also recalled his off-field conversation with Kane Williamson on the boundary line during the T20s.

'Every team wants to beat us'

Addressing the gathering at the Indian High Commission in Wellington on Wednesday, Kohli said, "Very honoured to be here invited by the High Commissioner. Of all the tours that we have, coming to the Indian High Commission is very special because we get to spend time with a lot of people from Indian obviously, but we also get to meet a lot of people from the country that we are in. We just heard a few words about mutual admiration and respect between two countries and I could not agree any more. I think if we had to share our number one spot with any other team, that'd be New Zealand."

Furthermore, he added, "We have reached a stage where every team wants to beat us and New Zealand won't be any different but the difference is that there won't be any spite in it. That is one reason why I can sit with Kane on the boundary line and have a conversation about life and not cricket."

Two-match Test series begins on Feb 21

The Men in Blue whitewashed the Blackcaps in the T20 series first but were later defeated in ODIs by the hosts. The visitors will now face New Zealand in a two-match Test series. India, who are on top of the table of the Test Championship, will look to ease past the hosts while New Zealand will look to grab a win and add some point to their bag. India takes on New Zealand in the first Test on February 21.

