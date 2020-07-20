Nick Jonas Reveals The 'most Precious' Gift He Got From His Wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most-loved couples. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018. Right from their public appearances to their social media posts, the couple has been setting major couple goals. After the couple completed a year of being together, Nick Jonas revealed that one gift he got from Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas reveals the 'most-precious' gift he ever got

In a throwback interview with a magazine, he said that the most precious gift given by Priyanka Chopra was his wedding ring. During the interview, he was also asked about the three essential things of his life. He said he it would be his phone, his sleeping mask and the wedding ring that Priyanka Chopra gave him. He also added that he would be heartbroken if he lost his wedding ring. He also said that the gift was one of the biggest achievements of his life because he found someone who loved him and cared for him and someone he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

During a chat show right after his engagement, Nick Jonas had revealed details about their love story. He had said that the two texted each other a lot but never met each other until 6 months. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met through a common friend and connected instantly. After spending months together, they finally took their relationship to the next level and got engaged.

Currently, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been spending their time in quarantine, along with his family. On the work front, Nick Jonas has been working on some new music with his brothers. He was last seen in the film Jumanji: The Next Level. Next, he will be seen in the films Chaos Walking and The Blacksmith.

The film Chaos Walking is a science fiction film based on Patrick Ness’ novel, The Knife of Never Letting go. Along with Nick Jonas, the film also stars Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Cynthia Erivo and David Oyelowo. The film explores the life of a boy who’s on a quest to search for a new world.

