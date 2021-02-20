Priyanka Chopra Jonas Made THESE Big Revelations About Her Life In Her Memoir 'Unfinished'

Starting her career by winning a beauty pageant, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey from Bollywood to Hollywood is an inspirational one. She recently published her memoir and jotted down her inspirational journey for everyone to read and know. Similar to every other memoir or autobiography filled with revelations and facts, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also opened up about several events in her book. Here are some shocking revelations made in Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished.

1) Her relationships

Priyanka Chopra has been linked to several celebrities from the industry over the years. However, the actor took it to her memoir and revealed her romantic relationship. Although she did not mention the names of the specific actors in the book, she revealed that she dated several ‘amazing men’ and enjoyed her time with them. She also revealed when her relationships ended, it would leave her lonely and demotivated.

2) On being called a Plastic Girl

In her late 20s, Priyanka Chopra Jonas discovered that she had a polyp and she wanted to get it surgically removed. Her surgery took a year after she won a beauty pageant in 2001. While the surgery, the doctor accidentally shaved off the bridge of her nose, and after the surgery, her nose looked completely different. The actor was left horrified and wondered if she would be called a plastic girl.

3) Nepotism debate & being an outsider

The insider-outsider debate in Bollywood never seems to end. Speaking on the issue, she confessed that she comes from a non-filmy background and it was difficult for her to start her career in the industry, which is the case for many outsiders. She revealed that the industry gave preference to those who belonged to the filmy background and she had to prove herself to studios that she deserved a seat on their tables.

4) Her first visit to America

Priyanka Chopra owns a lavish house in one of the plush streets in America, but when she visited American for the first time, she had to stay with her aunt’s family. She visited America for the first time in 1995, with her mother. After she visited a local high school she asked her mother if she could stay in America and after a family conversation, she moved with her aunt’s family.

5) Moving to a new house in LA in an Indian traditional way

Priyanka Chopra Jonas moved to a new house in LA with her husband Nick Jonas. She revealed in her book that although moving to a new house during quarantine was unusual, they made the best of it. Moreover, she moved to her house in an Indian traditional way of carrying a copper vessel on her head and entering the house barefoot.

