Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Weekly Round Up; From Valentine's Post To 'Unfinished' Success

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the most popular Indian international stars. She has more than 60 million followers on Instagram and 27 million on Twitter. The actor has been quite active on social media platforms giving updates about her work and life to fans. Know Priyanka Chopra’s latest posts and tweets this week.

Priyanka Chopra’s virtual conversation with Tika

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram video has her on a video call with her dog Tika. She asks for the opinion of Tika on her outfits. The funny video has Lorena Pages as the voice of Tika as she gives her review about Priyanka’s attires. The actor and her pet are even wearing matching clothes at times. Below is the video from Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle.

Valentine’s Day 2021 for Priyanka Chopra

People celebrated Valentine’s Day this Sunday. On the special occasion, Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram had her posting a picture with husband, Nick Jonas. In it, the couple is seen standing in an open field.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram also revealed that she was missing her Valentine this day. The actor posted a picture of herself surrounded by red roses. She mentioned in the caption that she misses Nick Jonas. Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s latest valentine's post.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates The White Tiger’s nomination

Priyanka Chopra’s latest Netflix film The White Tiger has received appreciation from the audiences. As the award season is close, the movie earned a nomination at the Writers Guild of America Awards in the Adapted Screenplay category for screenplay by Ramin Bahrani, as the film is based on the book of the same name by Aravind Adiga. PeeCee congratulated the director on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra’s 'Unfinished' doing wonders

Priyanka Chopra published her memoir book, Unfinished a week ago. It chronicles important moments in the actor’s life and her 20-year long career. Priyanka Chopra’s Unfinished was added to The New York Times Best Sellers List. It also opened on number one in India on the Nielsen BookScan list in the country. Check out Priyanka Chopra's latest posts celebrating the success of Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished book.

