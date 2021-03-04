Priyanka Chopra kick-starts 'Citadel' shooting in UK, receives 'sweet welcome' from team

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is in the UK these days to complete her impending professional commitments, took to Twitter and shared a picture from the sets of her next Citadel. The spy series which will see Priyanka Chopra paired alongside Richard Madden for the very first time has been backed by Amazon Studios. The action-packed series that will be helmed by Avengers' Russo Brothers have left the frenzy fans excited after the actress announced kick-starting the project with a beautiful post.

Priyanka Chopra begins Citadel shooting

The global sensation shared a picture from the sets of the film where she gave a glimpse of the “warm welcome” that was given to her by the team on the sets of the shoot on the first day. Excited to kick-start the project, the actress wrote, “Day 1 on #Citadel thankyou team for a sweet welcome! Let’s goooooo!" The shooting of Citadel will take place in London and the actress had been prepping it hard for the forthcoming film for the past few months.

Towards the end of January, when Priyanka was still reeling in the success of the Netflix Original The White Tiger, she had shared a picture of herself to announce that prep work on Citadel has started. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, "New day, new job #Citadel Happy Monday (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra made the announcement last year and left fans ecstatic. The action-packed spy series will be a 'multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy, and Mexico'. For the India production, The Family Man creators Raj & DK have been pulled in. Meanwhile, Apart from Citadel, the actress recently turned author with her first novel titled Unfinished, which would give the readers an insight into her life and hardships she faced in a glorious 20-year-long career in films. She recently had two successful Netflix releases with The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Her rise to prominence in Hollywood came with the series Quantico, wherein she portrayed the character of an FBI agent named Alex Parrish.

