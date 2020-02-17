Throwback To When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Met Barack & Michelle Obama

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is very active on her social media accounts and shares various glimpses into her daily life with her fans. The megastar was last seen in Bollywood's critically acclaimed film The Sky Is Pink. Fans have been, since then, waiting for her next projects. However, the actor has not confirmed any new releases. Until then, here is a throwback picture of the Priyanka Chopra Jonas, when she met the former US President Barack Obama and his First Lady Michelle Obama.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture from the formal event when she attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. In the picture is the former US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. They were posing against the US flag and a navy blue backdrop with some other significant flags. Priyanka Chopra shared the following picture and wrote some heartfelt words. She wrote, "Lovely to meet the very funny and charming @barackobama and the beautiful @michelleobama. Thank you for a lovely evening. Cannot wait to start working on your girls education program #whitehousecorrespondentdinner."

Here is what she shared:

Michelle Obama and Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked chic, both preferring for shimmer style gowns for the dinner. Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a black plunging neckline dress, whereas Michelle Obama wore a creamy full gown. On the other hand, the then-President, Barack Obama, looked dapper in his classic signature black suit.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Twitter and Instagram to share the memorable event. Along with many big names from Hollywood, the event was graced by politicians, journalists, advertisers and celebrities. The 2016 White House Correspondents’ event was then US President Barack Obama’s last one before the end of his service term. The grand dinner was hosted by comedian Larry Wilmore.

