Priyanka Chopra's 'Pyaar Impossible!': Behind-the-scenes Moments From The Rom-com Film

Pyaar Impossible! was a romantic comedy-drama film that released in 2010. The plot of the movie revolved around a man (Uday Chopra) who dearly loves a beautiful girl (Priyanka Chopra) who has many falling for her. The girl does not know about his affections until they cross paths later in life.

Pyaar Impossible! was helmed by Jugal Hansraj and written by Uday Chopra. The film starred actors like Priyanka Chopra, Dino Morea, Anupam Kher, and Uday Chopra in prominent roles. The film was based on the 1991 Malayalam film titled Kilukkampetti.

The film released on January 8, 2010, and marked the first collaboration of Priyanka Chopra with Yash Raj Films banner. The film did not earn much at the box office, but Uday and Priyanka's chemistry was loved by many. Take a look at a few BTS videos of the film.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Or Bella Thorne: Who Wore The Sultry Metallic Gown Better?

Behind-the-scenes moments from the rom-com film

In this clip, actor and producer Uday Chopra reveals that he wanted to make this film earlier but was not able to due to some other projects. Jugal Hansraj also reveals his views about this film. The clip also shows the shooting of various scenes and romantic dialogues between Uday and Priyanka's characters. Uday also states that it was nice working with Jugal as their thoughts match a lot. Priyanka also expresses her views by saying she found the movie as magical as the script and talks about her character in the film.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's 'Fashion' And Other Films Directed By Madhur Bhandarkar; See List Here

Film's lead cast Uday Chopra and Priyanka Chopra share a fun equation and this behind-the-scenes video is proof of that. In the clip, it can be seen how Priyanka is teasing her co-star by pouring water on him repeatedly. The kids nearby are enjoying this scene and their fun remains constant. Later, it also shows the rehearsal of other scenes in the film.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's 'Ram Chahe Leela' Song Making Video Is A Must Watch

Meanwhile, in the hot temperatures, it seems like Uday Chopra and Priyanka Chopra had fun on the sets. Uday and Priyanka are seen diving in the pool and enjoying the shoots. The clip also shows how makers of the film shoot the underwater scenes of the actors for the film.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Other Celebs With Interesting Instagram Bios

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.