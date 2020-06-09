Priyanka Chopra's Best Performances At Various Award Functions, See Videos

Priyanka Chopra has made her mark with spectacular movies like Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, Fashion, Don, and many more. She impressed the audience with her acting skills in the films. The actor has managed to win the hearts of the fans and is snapped each time she steps out. Apart from acting, the actor has also impressed the audience with her graceful dancing skills. Take a look at the videos of Priyanka Chopra from her performances at various award functions.

IIFA awards 2016, Madrid

IIFA Awards is one of the most glamorous and stylish awards functions. The show sees some of the biggest names of the Hindi film industry who make a grand appearance. The Dostana actor sang a beautiful rendition of songs like Ram Chahe Leela Chahe from Ram-Leela, Aaj Ki Raat from Don, and the title track of Dil Dhadkne Do. She also performed on the song Galla Gudiyaan and was later accompanied by Anil Kapoor. Her performance ended with the graceful song Pinga from the film Bajirao Mastani.

Sony Guiild Awards 2016

During the Sony Guild Awards 2016, Priyanka Chopra danced to a mashup of her songs. She stunned in a black bodycon dress with her hair tied in a bun. Her performance started with Mar Java Tere Ishq Mein in which she showed her fantastic poll dance moves. She later also announced that her performance or act would be a dedication to all the wonderful production banners that she had an opportunity to work with.

56th Filmfare Awards

Priyanka Chopra has performed at several awards, and this performance is considered one of her best by many of her fans. Here, The Sky is Pink actor recreated some of the evergreen songs of Madhuri Dixit. Her whole performance was a tribute to Madhuri Dixit who completed 25 years in Bollywood that year. Priyanka Chopra's act started with the song Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), followed by Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar (Sailaab), Choli Ke Peeche (Khalnayak), Mera Piya Ghar Aaya (Yaraana), and Dola Re Dola (Devdas). In the end, Madhuri was awarded by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

