Priyanka Chopra Starrers In Which She Was Caught Up In Love Triangle

Priyanka Chopra has worked in a bunch of different films with different genres. The actor is known to be experimental with her roles and surprise her audience. Hence, here are some films in which her character was caught up in a love triangle.

Priyanka Chopra's movies in which she was caught up in love triangle

Gunday

The Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor starrer was one of the most loved films among audiences. The film saw a love triangle between two friends who fall in love with a girl. This led to several misunderstandings and eventually a huge fight. The movie is filled with twists that would keep the audience hooked onto the screen until the end. The film Gunday was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and went on to earn an estimated ₹120 crores. The music album of the film too became a huge hit among fans who still love the film very much.

Dostana

The 2008 film Dostana was a smashing hit and served as a brand new concept to Bollywood buffs. In the movie, Sam and Kunal pretend to be gay in order to get an apartment. However, they both fall in love with their roommate Neha. The two boys try everything they can to win her heart. However, they later find out that she loves someone else. The whole story of the film is interesting, filled with hilarious moments and even some amazing dramatical scenes. It was after this film that Priyanka Chopra got her nickname Desi Girl, due to a song in the film

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Salman Khan’s character was a short-tempered guy named Sameer. In order to get a hold of his emotions and prevent them from harming his life, he moves to Goa. He encounters Rani, his neighbour, and develops a liking for her. However, his roommate who appears later in the film creates problems for him. Sunny played by Akshay Kumar is a character that makes Sameer angry more often and acts as a barrier in his relationship with Rani.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani was a period film based during the reign of the Maratha Empire. Peshwa Bajirao who is known for his war tactics and superior skills is asked to aid another kingdom from the attacks of the Mughals. The Peshwa agrees and wins the war, however, he falls in love with Mastani. This creates problems once the Peshwa returns home where his wife Kashibai awaits him. Things seem to get out of hand soon for the Peshwa in terms of personal relations and this eventually takes a toll on him.

