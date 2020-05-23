Times When Priyanka Chopra And Abhishek Bachchan Worked Together; See List Here

Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan are two of the most talented and popular actors in Bollywood. The duo shared the screen space together for the first time in the film Bluffmaster! which released in the year 2005. The film did not manage to earn much, but cine-goers and their fans loved the on-screen pairing. Below is the list of some of the movies which saw Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan creating magic on the big screen.

Dostana

Dostana was a rom-com film released in the year 2008. The plot of the movie was based on the life of two men (Abhishek and John) who pretend to be a gay couple in order to get a room in a flat owned by an attractive woman. Priyanka Chopra played the role of Neha Melwani whose character was shown as a supportive and fun-loving friend. The film was helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, who also contributed to the story of the film. The film starred actors like Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Kirron Kher, Bobby Deol, amongst others.

Drona

The film Drona featured Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra opposite each other. The film was directed by Goldie Behl and it didn’t perform well at the box office. But, the special effects used in the movie managed to impress the actors' fans. The film also starred actors like Kay Kay Menon and Jaya Bachchan who played essential roles. Priyanka portrayed the role of Drona’s (Abhishek Bachchan’s) protector in the film.

Bluffmaster!

In the year 2005, Priyanka Chopra starred in the comic drama Bluffmaster! alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh. The duo (Abhishek and Riteish) portrayed the role of fraudsters in the movie who intend to walk on the path of goodness. The plot of the movie Bluffmaster! revolved around a conman (Abhishek Bachchan) and his foolish apprentice (Riteish Deshmukh). Later in the movie, the conman’s girlfriend (Priyanka Chopra) leaves him after learning about his truth, and soon he gets diagnosed with a fatal disease. As an act of goodwill before death, Abhishek tries to help his foolish apprentice, Riteish, in fulfilling his revenge.

The actors were also seen in a cameo appearance in Om Shanti Om. However, they did not share screen space as Priyanka Chopra appeared in Deewangi song while Abhishek Bachchan appeared in another scene of the movie.

