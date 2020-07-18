Take The Priyanka Chopra Quiz On Her Birthday, See How Much You Know Your Favourite Star

On July 18, 2020, Priyanka Chopra turned 38. The Bollywood actor, who started her journey with winning the Miss World crowned seems to have truly lived up to its title. She is one of those few Bollywood stars who have managed to conquer the world setting her foot firmly in the dreamland of Hollywood. Her last on-screen performance was Sky Is Pink in 2019 which went on to become a critically acclaimed movie.

But these are more or less known facts. For all those Pee Cee fans, here is a quiz on Priyanka Chopra trivia that will truly put to test their knowledge of their idol. All the Priyanka Chopra fans buckle up!

The Priyanka Chopra quiz

1. Where was Priyanka Chopra born?

Ambala

Bareilly

Jamshedpur

2. In which year did Priyanka Chopra win the Miss World crown?

2001

2000

1999

3. What is the name of Priyanka Chopra's debut movie?

Thamizhan

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Miss India: The Mystery

4. Which subject did Priyanka Chopra wish to pursue further?

Criminal Psychology

Theatre

Botany

5. For which animation film did Priyanka Chopra and her sister Parineeti Chopra dub together?

Finding Dory

Planes

Frozen 2

6. What is Priyanka Chopra's nickname?

Tisha

Pri

Mimi

7. Where did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married?

Umaid Bhawan Palace

Taj Falaknuma Palace

Jai Mahal Palace

8. Who designed Priyanka Chopra's wedding gown and lehenga?

Sabyasachi and Russo

Manish Malhotra and Ralph Lauren

Sabyasachi and Ralph Lauren

9. For which film did Priyanka Chopra win National Award?

Fashion

7 Khoon Maaf

Barfi

10. What is the name of Priyanka Chopra's production company?

Purple Pebbles Pictures

Clean Slate Films

Reel Life Productions

11. Where is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' lavish mansion located?

Malibu

Hidden Hills

Encino

12. Where did Nick Jonas propose Priyanka Chopra?

Greece

Paris

Tuscany

13. With whom did Priyanka Chopra make her In My City debut?

Nick Jonas

Will.i.am

Pitbull

14. What was the colour of Priyanka Chopra's outfit that she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding?

Pink

Pastel Blue

Lavender

15. For which movie did Priyanka Chopra win the award for Best Performance in a Negative Role?

7 Khoon Maaf

Aitraaz

Isn't It Romantic?

16. What is the name of Priyanka Chopra's dog?

Bubbles

Princess

Diana

17. Who walked Priyanka Chopra down the aisle during her white wedding to Nick Jonas?

Her brother

Her father-in-law

Her mother

18. Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in the year

2015

2016

2017

19. The name of Priyanka Chopra's upcoming memoir is

Daddy's Little Girl

In My City

Unfinished

20. The length of Priyanka Chopra's wedding veil was

60ft

20 ft

74 ft

If the number of correct answers is between 4-8, then you should get your reading glasses on and get reading about your favourite idol. If the number of correct answers is between 10-16 then you are well on your way to becoming a Pee Cee expert. If the number of correct answers is 18-20, there's no one who knows Priyanka Chopra better than you!

