Take The Priyanka Chopra Quiz On Her Birthday, See How Much You Know Your Favourite Star

On July 18, 2020, Priyanka Chopra turned 38. The Bollywood actor, who started her journey with winning the Miss World crowned seems to have truly lived up to its title. She is one of those few Bollywood stars who have managed to conquer the world setting her foot firmly in the dreamland of Hollywood. Her last on-screen performance was Sky Is Pink in 2019 which went on to become a critically acclaimed movie.
But these are more or less known facts. For all those Pee Cee fans, here is a quiz on Priyanka Chopra trivia that will truly put to test their knowledge of their idol. All the Priyanka Chopra fans buckle up!
The Priyanka Chopra quiz
1. Where was Priyanka Chopra born?
- Ambala
- Bareilly
- Jamshedpur
2. In which year did Priyanka Chopra win the Miss World crown?
3. What is the name of Priyanka Chopra's debut movie?
- Thamizhan
- The Hero: Love Story of a Spy
- Miss India: The Mystery
4. Which subject did Priyanka Chopra wish to pursue further?
- Criminal Psychology
- Theatre
- Botany
5. For which animation film did Priyanka Chopra and her sister Parineeti Chopra dub together?
- Finding Dory
- Planes
- Frozen 2
6. What is Priyanka Chopra's nickname?
7. Where did Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married?
- Umaid Bhawan Palace
- Taj Falaknuma Palace
- Jai Mahal Palace
8. Who designed Priyanka Chopra's wedding gown and lehenga?
- Sabyasachi and Russo
- Manish Malhotra and Ralph Lauren
- Sabyasachi and Ralph Lauren
9. For which film did Priyanka Chopra win National Award?
- Fashion
- 7 Khoon Maaf
- Barfi
10. What is the name of Priyanka Chopra's production company?
- Purple Pebbles Pictures
- Clean Slate Films
- Reel Life Productions
11. Where is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' lavish mansion located?
- Malibu
- Hidden Hills
- Encino
12. Where did Nick Jonas propose Priyanka Chopra?
13. With whom did Priyanka Chopra make her In My City debut?
- Nick Jonas
- Will.i.am
- Pitbull
14. What was the colour of Priyanka Chopra's outfit that she wore to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding?
- Pink
- Pastel Blue
- Lavender
15. For which movie did Priyanka Chopra win the award for Best Performance in a Negative Role?
- 7 Khoon Maaf
- Aitraaz
- Isn't It Romantic?
16. What is the name of Priyanka Chopra's dog?
17. Who walked Priyanka Chopra down the aisle during her white wedding to Nick Jonas?
- Her brother
- Her father-in-law
- Her mother
18. Priyanka Chopra made her Hollywood debut in the year
19. The name of Priyanka Chopra's upcoming memoir is
- Daddy's Little Girl
- In My City
- Unfinished
20. The length of Priyanka Chopra's wedding veil was
If the number of correct answers is between 4-8, then you should get your reading glasses on and get reading about your favourite idol. If the number of correct answers is between 10-16 then you are well on your way to becoming a Pee Cee expert. If the number of correct answers is 18-20, there's no one who knows Priyanka Chopra better than you!
