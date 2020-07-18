Kareena Kapoor Sends 'Hugs From Across The Globe' To Priyanka Chopra On Her Birthday

Priyanka Chopra turned 38 today being born on July 18, 1982. Birthday wishes poured in for the Desi Girl from all over the globe including Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor posted a glamorous picture of her and Pee Cee to wish her. Here's what she said.

Kareena Kapoor's birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

On Kareena Kapoor's Instagram account, the actor posted a picture of her and Priyanka Chopra that was taken during a popular chat show. The two actors can be seen slaying the photo in their glamourous avatars. Kareena Kapoor had opted for a bling bling look with a shimmery magenta jumpsuit while Priyanka Chopra brought a pop of colour into the photo in a bright yellow pantsuit.

Adding a caption to the birthday post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday @priyankachopra... May you continue to inspire the world â¤â¤â¤ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯ðŸŽˆðŸŽˆðŸŽˆ Hugs from across the globe...". The post seems to indicate that Priyanka will be spending her birthday with the Jonas' in America. Take a look at the post here:

The rest of Bollywood also poured in warm wishes for Priyanka Chopra. Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to post one solo photo of Pee Cee and one of them together from Dil Dhadakne Do. Bollywood designers Masaba Gupta and Manish Malhotra also posted wishes on her birthday. Take a look:

Starting her career as a winner of the winner Miss World pageant, Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the movie, The Hero. Since then she seems to have come a long way with critically acclaimed films to her like 7 Khoon Maaf, Mary Kom, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani, Fashion, Don and others. She made her Hollywood debut with the movie Baywatch which released in 2017 followed by Isn't It Romantic and A Kid Like Jake.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Bollywood film Sky Is Pink which released in 2019. She has a number of movies lined up in her kitty. She will appear in We Can Be Heroes, The White Tiger, The Matrix 4, Sheela and Cowboy Ninja Viking. Priyanka will also be seen in Citadel.

