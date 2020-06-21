Did You Know Priyanka Chopra Rejected These Two Films Opposite Salman Khan?

As various reports suggest, Priyanka Chopra seems to share a strenuous relationship with co-star and actor Salman Khan. The duo first starred in David Dhawan's much-acclaimed film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The film is said to be an all-time hit and reportedly this film made them one of the loved on-screen pairs in the early 2000s. However, it is reported that the two do not share the same relationship off-screen.

It is reported that Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan had a love-hate relationship from the beginning. From reportedly fighting on the Salaam-E-Ishq sets to walking out of the film Bharat, the relationship between the actors has always been in the public eye for several reasons. However, it seems like Bharat was not the only film that Priyanka rejected. Aitraaz actor has also reportedly turned down two more Salman Khan movies.

Well, as reported, for London Dreams and Main Aur Mrs Khanna, Priyanka was the first choice but unfortunately, she never signed the dotted lines. And seems like the reason for this is still unknown.

Priyanka had revealed in an earlier media interview that she was offered London Dreams, but then she didn't know what happened after that, and the makers talked to her secretary only. While in the film, Main Aur Mrs Khanna it was PeeCee who rejected the offer and Kareena was eventually signed for the same. However, fans still await to see the duo share the screen space in a film.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Or Kylie Jenner: Who Wore The White Blazer Dress Better?

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. The film received heaps of praise from fans and movie buffs but did not manage to make a mark at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes. The actor will be seen starring alongside Pedro Pascal and Christian Slater in pivotal roles.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Reveals A 'super-sweet' Yet 'awkward' Bedroom Habit Of Husband Nick Jonas

While Salman Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Sudeep in crucial roles. The actor will be seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe alongside Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani. The film has completed its filming and will release the movie once the lockdown is lifted.

Also read | Salman Khan Opposite Asin Or Daisy Shah: Which Pair Was Loved More By Fans?

Also read | Pooja Dadwal Asks For Salman Khan's Help As She Shows COVID-19 Symptoms; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.