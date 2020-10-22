Priyanka Chopra Spreads Positivity Amid Pandemic, Says 'Everything Will Be Ok'

Amid the ongoing pandemic, actress Priyanka Chopra who is in LA these days spending some quality time with singer husband Nick Jonas is seen spreading some positive vibes on social media. The actress took her furry friend Diana for a walk while spreading the word of ‘Alles wird gut’ which means ‘Everything will be fine.’ The actress’s caption hinted at all the chaos that has been created all across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka Chopra shares a positive thought

In the pictures, the actress can be seen wearing a tracksuit while adhering to all the safety norms and safety measures adopted by her. Priyanka can be seen wearing gloves, masks, and a cap while taking Diana for a walk on the streets. She posed for a picture while flaunting at the graffiti wall which read, “Everything will be fine.”Several fans of the actress commented under the post and appreciated the actress’s efforts to spread positivity all around. One of the users called Priyanka his idol while another tried to identify the place and wrote, “It's Berlin, isn’t it.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Diana is looking like a queen.” Another follower of the actress was taken aback by the stunning outfit of the actress even while taking the dog for a walk.

Priyanka's picture with Diana has always been a center of attraction for her fans on social media. The actress who welcomed the pooch to her family sometime back has developed a special bond with it. So much so that the pooch has also become Priyanka’s “fav co-worker.” The actress earlier shared a picture on Instagram with Diana and captioned it as her fav co-worker.” The picture had won hearts all over the internet for the display of affection between the actor and her favorite pet. Apart from Diana, the couple also has a Husky-Shepherd mixed breed puppy whom the two welcomed during the lockdown and named him 'Panda'. The actor's love for dogs is evident in her social media updates as well where she often posts photos of the dog squad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Quantico star will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes. She has been signed for the fourth installment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

(Image credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas/ Instagram)

