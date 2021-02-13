Pooja Hegde's Feb 7-Feb 13 Roundup: Here's How The Actor's Week Went

From making the most of out it when her flight got delayed, to leave a heartfelt message for her mother on her birthday, Pooja Hegde had quite the week. The ever-so-energetic actress simply aced through her week, turning each day more happening than the other. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor started her week on a slow note but turned it around through her social media.

Also read: Pooja Hegde's 'delayed Flight' Becomes Reason For Fans To Go 'Wow', See Pic

Pooja Hegde's delayed flight 'makes space' for lemonade

On Feb 7, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram to share that she made a stop for a drink at the airport as her flight got delayed. Sharing a series of two pictures of her in the airport, Pooja wrote, "Delayed flight makes space for a quick lemonade run". The actress was seen sipping on a cup of lemonade and the actor's pictures in the casual, yet stylish look was adored by her fans. Wearing tinted glasses, the actor’s post was picked up by her fans who showered love in the comments section.

'Radhe Shyam' teaser date unveiled

Pooja marked the wrap of her dubbing sessions for her upcoming much-anticipated movie Radhe Shyam on Tuesday. The actor took to Instagram to share the news with her followers. She also made a big announcement alongside the picture, as she wrote that the official teaser of Radhe Shyam will be unveiled on February 14. This was well-received as it would make the occasion of Valentine’s Day special for her fans, who are eagerly waiting for the teaser.

Also read: Pooja Hegde Wraps Up Dubbing For 'Radhe Shyam', Reveals Teaser Release Date

Pooja’s heartfelt birthday wishes to her mother

Pooja’s mother celebrated her birthday this week and the actress decided to make it a bit special. Wishing her on the occasion, Pooja posted a sweet picture of her and her mother with a heartfelt caption. Wishing her mother a happy birthday, she wrote, "hey mom, can’t express how much you mean to me, I wish I was a poet or something, that way I could at least try to put it in words...but I’m not..so I’m just gonna do my best to make you FEEL loved instead. Happy Birthday Mom, hope to make you proud of me and fulfil ALL your dreams.”

Also read: Pooja Hegde Wishes Her Mom On Her Birthday, Hopes To "fulfil All Her Dreams"

The post was showered with love from fans who rushed in to post “Happy Birthday” comments. Pooja, who enjoys a following of nearly 13 million on her Instagram account, often posts pictures of her loved ones which are well-received by her followers.

Pooja Hegde’s films

Pooja Hegde's movie list includes Telugu films like Mukunda, Duvvada Jagannadham, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Maharshi & Bollywood films like Housefull 4 and Mohenjo Daro. On the work front, Pooja, who was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, alongside Allu Arjun, has bagged four films for her upcoming projects.

Also read: Pooja Hegde Becomes A Part Of Ram Charan's 'Acharya' Movie, To Join Shoot This Week

The actor will be next seen in the romantic comedy film, Most Eligible Bachelor. It stars Akhil Akkineni opposite Pooja. The latter also boasts to be a part of the ensemble cast of Radhe Shyam. This film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar starring Prabhas. Cirkus and Acharya are some of her other works in the pipeline.

Also read: Pooja Hegde Muses She Is #inthezone Where "music Just Hits Different"; See Pic

Also Read | Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni starrer 'Most Eligible Bachelor' finally gets a release date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.