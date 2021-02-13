Gorilla Glue Spray Woman, Puppy Takes Duck Ride, And Other Top News Stories Of This Week

Right from the gorilla glue spray woman, blue stray dogs in Russia and Disney's reused clips which were other viral news stories. Netizens have chosen their trending stories. Here what everyone needs to know about the top ten viral news of the week, from February 7 to February 13, 2021.

This fish's attempt to swallow a whole eel

Yesterday I had posted a part of this video. Here is what happened thereafter...



It was the case of a big fish hunting eel. In the end fish couldn't eat it completely as the eel was long enough & managed to came out through the big mouth. Amazing moments of nature.



WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/HzjapFiqKK — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 11, 2021

Twitter user Susanta Nanda posted a video of a big freshwater fish trying to gulp down a whole eel. Other Twitter users couldn't hold in their curiosity over the video's credibility. In the video, the fish can be seen swallowing the whole eel. But leading to the fish's failed attempt, the eel slithers out of the fish's wide mouth.

NFL's Tom Brady's drunk Superbowl Parade videos

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

NFL legend Tom Brady's celebration of his Superbowl win went a little overboard as his drunk videos surfaced online. He explained his actions on Twitter saying "Nothing to see here." This was Brady's seventh win, which is more than any other franchises in the history of NFL.

Gorilla Glue Spray Woman

This woman put gorilla glue in her hair and now it’s stuck in this one style 😭 pic.twitter.com/521Yv95eYc — Raven Darkhölme (@LeBlossommm) February 4, 2021

Tiktoker im_d_ollady's video went viral over social media as she stuck her hair permanently with gorilla glue spray. She explained in a two-part series that she usually uses hairspray to set her hair since her usual hairspray was over, she settled for Gorilla glue spray. The company then issued a statement saying they do not recommend applying the spray-on hair.

Mohanlal, Dulquer and family pics go viral

Fans made Mollywood actors Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan's candid pictures go viral. Mohanlal along with Dulquer and his family are seen posing for the paparazzi. Dulquer's daughter looks incredibly cute as she listens attentively to Mohanlal.

Puppy takes a duck ride

this could be us but u playin pic.twitter.com/1uZ8u8Taij — The 𝒲𝑜𝑜𝒻 on Wall Street (@PAVGOD) February 6, 2021

In this adorable video, a puppy hops on to his duck friend' back. The duck waits patiently for the little pup to settle on its back. The little dog holds on to the bird's neck. Twitter users couldn't handle the cuteness of the video.

Awwwww❤️❤️❤️ — Mary Altieri (@marriouch) February 6, 2021

Adorable 🥰 — Mary Burrell (@MaryBur63637674) February 6, 2021

Priyanka Chopra responds to PM Modi Interview outrage

In her memoir Unfinished, Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that the outrage towards her picture with Narendra Modi in 2017, 'baffled and saddened' her. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a dress and sitting cross-legged in front of the PM.

Blue Stray Dogs In Russia

The internet was confused as a pack of stray dogs covered in blue were spotted on the streets of Russia. The unusual colour was caused due to chemical waste released by a deserted chemical producing factory from the Soviet-era in Dzerzhinsk.

Disney reused its own clips

I’m so confused right now. 😳😬🤯 pic.twitter.com/gnAExj9bin — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) February 6, 2021

A viral video comparing Disney's movie clips has already received over 12 million views. The video shows similarities between the Jungle book's Mowgli and Winnie The Pooh's Christopher Robin climbing rock and throwing stones, and Jungle Book's Mowgli and The Sword and The Stone's Arthur wiping their face.

Guwahati's dancing waiter

A Guwahati waiter's flawless dance moves on the song Girl I Need You from the movie Baaghi went viral overnight. The waiter Surajit Tripura, who works at Absolute Barbecues restaurant can be seen performing in a lyrical style. The video has already received over 1,00,000 views on Facebook.

Valentine's Day Special: Siddhi Hates Shiva hoardings

@TheLallantop see this , in north east delhi's bhajanpura , there is a banner on roadside. And then i found the same on backside of a dtc bus. 😂😂#SiddhiHatesShiva pic.twitter.com/ThmoDN91iv — Piya Sharma (@piyaa_sharmaa) February 11, 2021

Puzzling billboards and hoardings of the message 'Siddhi Hates Shiva' have gone viral over social media. Twitterati has already started sharing memes over the viral message. The hashtag Siddhi Hates Shiva started trending just before Valentine's week. Twitter users seem to believe that is a marketing ploy for a web series or a TV show.

